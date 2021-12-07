Lady Vikings are ‘rebuilding,’ coach says

VIDALIA — On the scoreboard, it is evident that Vidalia is rebuilding its girls’ basketball team. Sicily Island came back from a 7-1 deficit at the end of the first quarter to win the game 40-22 Tuesday night.

Vidalia head coach Tema Larry said it was a good start, but her squad felt the pressure to perform. After missing last season to COVID concerns, Vidalia has played three games in the past year and is essentially a new team.

“COVID meant we had to rebuild the team. We have to learn how to gel as a team,” Larry said. ” I know they feel discouraged because it is only our third game, and we haven’t won yet. There will be a time where it will change.”

Her team needs change in communication on the court and learning how to play together. Her squad has four players returning, and one of those returning players is out with an injury. The rest of her team are young and inexperienced players.

In the first half, the game was quiet. Vidalia hardly had any yelling or talking on the court as they battled physically with the Lady Tigers. Sicily Island put Vidalia away by making a 19-3 run in the third quarter.

Larry said they communicate and play team ball in practice. When they get in a game, they are unable to. She said she doesn’t know what happens but believes stress causes the miscues.

“We will get there. It will take a lot of practicing,” Larry said. “I’m still staying positive because I believe in my girls. They have to realize how to work under pressure.”