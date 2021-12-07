Laiken Davis signs with Southeastern Baptist College to continue softball career

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School pitcher Laiken Davis signed with Southeastern Baptist College as friends and family watched on Tuesday morning.

Davis smiled, laughed and shed some tears as she signed with the Christian college in Laurel. She is studying wildlife management and hopes to become a game warden. Southeastern feels like home, she said.

“When I went on my visit there, I felt like it was home. I fit in well with the girls, and it is not very far from here,” Davis said. “My mom did not want me to go far. I’m very excited to continue playing softball. It is like a dream come true.”

Southeastern Baptist head coach Stephen Ulmer and Rebels assistant coach James Ray were in attendance. Ulmer said he saw Davis play a couple of times and thought she would be a great addition to his team.

The Chargers are in their first season as a program. Davis will be playing with the team in its second season. She has an opportunity to see a lot of playing time. At ACCS, she was the go-to pitcher for the Rebels in her senior season, striking out 87 batters in 135 innings pitched.

“We are trying to establish a program. She can come in and play right away,” Ulmer said. “We are looking for hardworking, Christian women to come in and play for us. She is a consistent pitcher and is hard-nosed. She doesn’t get rattled. You want someone who can come in and strike people out and has the mental toughness when things aren’t going right.”