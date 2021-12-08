ACCS Rebels pull away to beat WCCA Rams; Lady Rams roll past Lady Rebels

WOODVILLE — Jamar Kaho Jr. and Tiqi Griffin combined to score 35 points to lead the Adams County Christian School Rebels to a 63-45 win over the Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams on the road last Tuesday night.

Kaho Jr.finished with a game-high 18 points and Griffin was right behind him with 17 points. But despite the win, Rebels head coach Matthew Freeman said they were not prepared and came out sluggish and even played that way on defense.

“Went into halftime up eight points. We just settled for a lot of bad shots and didn’t move the ball well. The second half we moved the ball around better and took some good shots,” Freeman said. “I was pretty disappointed with our defense. But we did just enough to get away with the win.”

ACCS led WCCA by just three points, 16-13, at the end of the first quarter. The Rebels put up 15 points while the Rams had just 10 points for a 31-23 lead for the visiting team from Natchez at halftime. The Rebels outscored the Rams 32-22 in the second half to pull away for the 18-point victory.

DK McGruder added six points while Samuel Merriette and Tyson Young chipped in with five points each for the Rebels.

ACCS (6-2) plays host to cross-town rival Cathedral High School in the MAIS District 3-5 opener for both teams Friday at 7:30 p.m.

WCCA girls 40, ACCS 21

WOODVILLE — The Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels lost for the second time in as many nights, this time to the Wilkinson County Christian Academy Lady Rams 40-21 last Tuesday night. No other information on the game was available.

ACCS (1-5) hosts Cathedral High School in the District 3-5A opener for both teams at 6 p.m. Friday.