Nov. 22, 1959 – Dec. 4, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Alma Lee Jones, 62, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Smithland Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing at the visitation.

Alma was born Nov. 22, 1959, the daughter of Janie L. Jones and James A. Jones. She is a 1977 graduate of South Natchez High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Copiah-Lincoln Community College and a Bachelor’s Degree from Alcorn State University. Alma was employed with Mississippi Action for Progress Head Start as a teacher. Ms Jones was a member of Smithland Baptist Church where she served as church secretary and choir member. She enjoyed spending time with family, singing, teaching and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her father; sister, Barbara Fleming; nieces, Laronica Clemons and Janet Jones and nephew, Jamon Clemons.

Alma leaves to cherish her memories: mother, Janie Ford Jones; son, Vaughn Jones; daughters, Lanitra Jones (Maurice), Laronica Carradine (Kendrick) and Lakeria Kaho; sisters, Ethel Clemons (Ernest), Mary Marshall and Eloise Jones; five grandchildren, Tredarius Davis (Takyra), Ryan Bates, Teron Foster, Jr., Taelyn Foster, and Kendrick Carradine, Jr.; special friend, James Mazique; nephew, Ernest Clemons (Ursula); three nieces, Angelita Hargrave (Jonathan), Charlene Williams (Justin) and Lakesha Fleming and other relatives and friends.

