Courthouse Records: Dec. 8, 2021

Adams County

Nov. 19-Dec. 2

Civil suits:

Charles Preston Wagley v. Carrie Ann Beadle.

Estate of Barbara Brandon Kaiser.

Estate of Glory Manyi Ashu.

Heirship of Derrick Earl Morgan et al.

Divorces:

Ricco Carter and Darencia Knight. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Amy Hovas Marchbanks and Paul Ryan Marchbanks. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Richard Charles Chrismand, 72, Marksville, La. to Kathleen C. Juneau (Bordelon), 61, Marksville, La.

Trinity Lee Roberts, 23, Ridgecrest, La. to Codi Wren McCaskill, 18, Fayette.

Phillip Dustin Watts, 50, Natchez to Katherine Marie May, 36, Vidalia, La.

Mark Douglas Greene, 68, Maringouin, La. to Tammie Sue Crist-Maniscalco (Crist), 63, Norfolk, Va.

Kenneth Brempong, 46, Natchez to Christine Atsre, 38, Natchez.

Ronald Deon Walker, 47, Tibbie, Ala. to Catherine Dianne Dorman, 49, Tibbie, Ala.

Mitchell Alan Luckie, 29, Rockingham, N.C. to Sophia Conde, 24, Natchez.

Lonza Lee Williams Jr., 25, Natchez to Antoinette Sadie Brown, 22, Natchez.

Joel Andre’ Smith, 46, Natchez to Carolyn Denise Clark, 43, Natchez.

Edward Austin Walker, 26, Natchez to Faith Marie Roberts, 20, Ferriday, La.

Dadien Christopher Dunigan, 20, Natchez to Haley Marie Heathcock, 20, Natchez.

Henry Lashone Nichols, 32, Hattiesburg to Ashton D’Andria Davis, 30, Natchez.

Kevin Lee Morman Sr., 62, Pride, La. to Velma Jean Arp (Brandon), 62, Baton Rouge, La.

Deed transactions:

Nov. 18-Dec. 1

Barbara Stampley to RKMS, LLC, lot 20 LaGrange Heights Subdivision.

Peregrine Real Investments, LLC to RKMS, LLC, lot 7 Lerel Subdivision, First Development.

George Pirkey II and Elizabeth Paige Dickey a/k/a Paige Elizabeth Dickey to Mary Caroline Bequette, lot 19 Hunters Hall-Hurricane Subdivision.

Reginald C. Udemgba and Celestina E. Udemgba to Charla Dixon Campbell, lot 41 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Tommy L. Loyed and Lanese H. Loyed to Kenyatta Thornburg and Dwight Thornburg, lot 68 Brooklyn Subdivision

Thomas Jerry Howell Jr. to Merle Evans and Cheryn Evans, land beginning at the northwest corner of a 9.5 acre, more or less, portion of Brandon Hall Plantation.

Carl T. Profice Jr. and Patricia A. Profice to Profice Group, LLC, lot 76 of an “addition” to the “Andrews Subdivision”.

Sherry Huff to Patricia A. Huff, lot 45 Dunkerron Subdivision, First Development.

Brian E. Nunnery and Jennifer C. Nunnery to Jody Alan Nichols and Lisa Nichols, lot 1 of the Division of a Portion of Forest Plantation.

Philip R. Chaffin and Martha Stuart Chaffin to Jaime B. Foret and Donald Foret, lot 9 Fatherland Heights Subdivision.

Angela Washington Merlette to Mechelle D. Greene, lot 39 Broadmoor Subdivision, Second Development Revised.

William F. Bell and Sandra K. Bell to Ernest Orcutt, lot 2 Highland Park Subdivision, Third Development.

Mortgages:

Nov. 18-Dec. 1

Herman Carroll and Patricia Carroll to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, the easterly 125 feet of lot 16 Country Club Heights.

Ross T. Rayborn to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, lot 12 Montebello Gardens (Second Development).

Freddie M. Tyler and Anightress Green-Tyler to Homebridge Financial Services, Inc. D/B/A Real Estate Mortgage Network, lot 61 Linwood Subdivision.

Matthew A. Moore and Evelyn C. Moore to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lots 15 and 16 Azalea Gardens.

Mary Caroline Bequette to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 18 Hunters Hall-Hurricane Subdivision.

Kenneth P. Booth and Phillip M. Scalfano to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, land beginning at the Northeasterly corner of North Pearl and Madison Streets.

Charla Dixon Campbell to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 41 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Kenyatta Thornburg and Dwight Thornburg to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lot 68 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Merle Evans and Cheryn Evans to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, land beginning at the northwest corner of a 9.5 acre, more or less, portion of Brandon Hall Plantation.

Terry M. New and Kelly Readel New to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, a 3.29 acre portion of the Jim New property being a part of Bryandale Plantation.

Linda D. Patten to Tensas State Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 6 in Block No. 14 Concord Addition.

James R. Adair and Brandy Michelle Adair to Royal United Mortgage, LLC, lot 91 Montebello Subdivision.

Stratton D. Thompson A/K/A Stratton Drew Thompson and Elizabeth Thompson A/K/A Elizabeth Milliken Thompson to GMFS, LLC, lot 2 Fatherland Addition Number One.

Lisa Nichols and Jody Alan Nichols to United Mississippi Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 1 of the Division of a Portion of Forest Plantation.

Jaime Boudreaux Forest and Donald Foret to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 9 Fatherland Heights Subdivision.

Mechelle D. Greene to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lot 39 Broadmoor Subdivision, Second Development Revised.

Ernest Orcutt to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, land from the most northerly corner of Sheriffs Retreat Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Dec. 2

Civil cases:

None. (No court that date)

Concordia Parish

Nov. 19-Dec. 2

Civil suits:

Robert Goodwin v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company.

Robert Goodwin v. Tommy Barr.

Succession of Dan Eugene Brister.

Merchant Capital Group, LLC D/B/A Greenbox Capital v. Anood, LLC

Merchant Capital Group, LLC D/B/A Greenbox Capital v. Bubba’s Deli Grocery.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Demarcus Bates.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Desrealle Bates.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Jerry Wilson.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. GEICO Casualty Company.

Cheryl Ann Thompson v. Carrie Melba Lipsey David Thompson. (Partition)

Ronald Lloyd Thompson v. Carrie Melba Lipsey David Thompson. (Partition)

Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC v. Danny Ray Sibley (Estate of).

Sharon Howell v. Kelvin McLeod.

State of Louisiana v. Kelvin McLeod.

State of Louisiana v. Adrian Wiggins.

Pamela White v. Adrian Wiggins.

Heather B. Ladner v. Grady R. Ladner III. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Grady R. Ladner III. (Non Support)

Monica Earnest v. Christopher B. Seyfarth.

State of Louisiana v. Christopher B. Seyfarth.

Discover Bank v. Jacqueline L. Evans.

Capital One Bank v. Donald Weadock.

Capital One Bank v. Joyjoyce A. Perry.

Succession of Katherine Baukman Smith.

Ronald Roy Poole Jr. v. Lindsey Janelle Morace Poole. (Partition)

Divorces:

Samuel Fields v. Candance Washington.

Junus Reason v. Yummy D. Kensey Reason.

Norma Alicia Wiley v. Hank Derwood Wiley.

Marriage license applications:

Robert Levi Perrin, 18, Olla, La. to Jaime Lynette Farris, 18, Jonesville, La.

Cullen Cavin Smith, 23, Lufkin, Texas to Kayla Nichole Wallace, 22, Lufkin, Texas.

Roddrick Rashad Ford, 32, Ridgecrest to Ereeca Lssha Davis, 50, Ridgecrest.

Charles Edward Barron, 82, Clayton to Margaret Earlene Bennett, 85, Sicily Island, La.

Francisco Javier Sanchez Luna, 22, Vidalia to Esmeralda Medina, 18, Vidalia.

Hallet Stephen Pregeant, 72, Vidalia to Glenda Renee Wilfert, 66, Vidalia.

Blake Reed Bullock, 23, Vidalia to Tori Nichole Edwards, 25, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Catherine Virginia Wagner Patterson and Elizabeth Rose Patterson to Aylin Ariana Rivera Solis, lot 65 Belle Grove Subdivision, Second Development.

Peregrine Real Investments, LLC to RKMS, LLC, lot 27 Belle Grove Subdivision, First Development.

Jackie Wayne Ellis and Ruth Y. Ellis to Nahema Spicer, lots 1 and 3, Block E Panola Woods Subdivision; a 0.89 acre tract of lot 2, Block E Panola Woods Subdivision.

Barlow Properties, LLC to Nikki Beetz, lot 33 Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Morgan R. Weatherly Grant to Darren L. Palmer, lot 22, 3.01 acres, Cottondale Subdivision.

Phillip Sidney Tumminello Sr. and Sandra Porter Tumminello to Angela M. McCoy, lots 7 through 14 and a portion of lot 6, Block No. 31 of the Town of Ferriday.

Ronald Carol Williams to Rachael Wagoner Lambert and Loren Lance Lambert, lot 10, Block No. 132 Murray Addition.

Elizabeth M. Denny to Christian Wroten, lot 83 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

Wesley Estis Douglas Sr. to Earl Neal and Vicky Neal, lot 6, Block No. 29 of the Town of Ferriday.

Jenna Renee Spears Williams and Corey James Williams to Carla Renee Lee and Caleb Aaron Lee, lots 1 and 2 Holland Court.

Janet Weeks Luneau to John R. Akins and Rebekah M. Akins, lots 1A, 2A and 3A, Block No. 124 Murray Addition.

Mortgages:

Nahema Spicer to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, lots 1 and 3, Block E Panola Woods Subdivision; a 0.89 acre tract of lot 2, Block E Panola Woods Subdivision.

Nikki Beetz to GMFS, LLC, lot 33 Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Jeremiah Rios to Copiah Bank, Block No. 59 of the Town of Vidalia.

Kurston Blake Gentry to CLB The Community Bank, lot 18 Brookwater Plantation.

Loren Lance Lambert and Rachael Wagoner Lambert to Fidelity Bank, lot 10, Block No. 132 Murray Addition.

Caleb Lee and Carla Lee to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lots 1 and 2 Holland Court.

John R. Akins and Rebekah M. Akins to GMFS, LLC, lots 1A, 2A and 3A, Block No. 124 Murray Addition.