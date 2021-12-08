Delora Walsworth

July 20, 1941 – Dec. 7, 2021

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Delora “Jean” Walsworth, 80 of McComb, MS formerly of Natchez, MS, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Clyde Ray Webber officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Jean was born on Sunday, July 20, 1941, in St. Joseph, LA and passed away Tuesday, Dec. 07, 2021, in McComb, MS.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Walsworth, Sr.; parents, James Lewis King and Delora Burden King; grandson, Brandon Burnette and granddaughter, Khandi Angel Walsworth.

Jean leaves behind her son, James “Jamie” Walsworth, Jr. and his fiancé, Catherine of Vidalia, LA; daughter, Stephanie Burnette and her husband, Toxie Vernon of Bogue Chitto, MS; son, Jeremy Walsworth of Natchez, MS; daughter-in-law, Nikki Burnette of Vidalia, LA; 11 grandchildren, Amanda Brooke Walsworth, Hunter Walsworth and his wife, Amber, Rutger Walsworth, Jacob Brown, Zack Brown and his wife, Taylor, Justin Burnette and his wife, Annie, Kyla Smith and her husband, Trent, Ashley Holmes and her husband, Michael, Blake Walsworth, Trent Houghton and Alex Smith and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.

