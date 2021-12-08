Sept. 17, 1941 – Dec. 7, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral service for Hattie Mae White Stanton, 80, of Natchez, MS, who died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church with Pastor Maurice Irving officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the Church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Hattie was born September 17, 1941, in Adams County, the daughter of Estelle Grover White and Louis White. She attended school in Adams County and was a lifelong member of Greater St. Mark Baptist Church. Hattie enjoyed cooking and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald Ray White; daughters, Debra Stanton Coulston and Deloris Stanton Jackson; sister, Mary Singleton and brother, Whitley White.

Hattie leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Estella Stanton (Roger) of Houston, TX, Doris Stanton Jackson of Natchez, MS and Deidra White Minor of Gulfport, MS; 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com