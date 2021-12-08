McComb sweeps Natchez on the court

MCCOMB — The Natchez High School Bulldogs struggled to make shots from the field and that proved to be the difference as they lost to the McComb High School Tigers 52-41 last Tuesday night.

Natchez High head coach David Haywood said had his team gotten more of its shots to fall, especially in the first half, the outcome of the game would have been different.

“We had all the opportunities to win this game. We just struggled to make shots consistently throughout the game,” Haywood said. “We just didn’t make shots early (in the game).”

The Bulldogs were unable to reach double-digit scoring in both the first and second quarters. They trailed McComb 12-7 after one quarter of play and then were limited to eight points in the second quarter. The Tigers took a 25-15 lead into halftime.

Haywood said that the pace of the game was good and that the Bulldogs played okay on defense. But the inability to get shots to fall, whether it be near the basket or wide-open jumpers, proved to be the key factor.

“We had a few unforced turnovers, but we just couldn’t make enough shots,” Haywood said.

McComb added to its lead as it put up 17 points in the third quarter while Natchez High had 13 points, giving the Tigers a 42-28 advantage. Even though the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 13-10 in the fourth quarter, the 14-point deficit heading into the quarter was too big to overcome.

Elvis Jenkins led the Bulldogs with a game-high 12 points and Daylen Cameron had nine points. Javeon Walker was held to just six points. Nick Perkins led McComb with 11 points and Gary Isaac added 10 points.

Natchez High (3-5) plays host to Jefferson County High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

McComb girls 38, Natchez High 27

MCCOMB — Kinesha Harris led McComb High School with a game-high 13 points to go with seven rebounds and Calise Jackson added 11 points, five rebounds, four steals, three blocked shots, and three deflections as the Lady Tigers defeated the Natchez High School Lady Bulldogs 38-27 last Tuesday night.

McComb trailed Natchez High 23-21 after three quarters of play before the Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Bulldogs 17-4 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Bulldogs didn’t make a single shot from the field and was 4-for-9 from the free-throw line while the Lady Tigers made seven 2-point shots and one 3-pointer over the final eight minutes.

“It was a close game all the way through,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Alphaka Moore said. “We struggled from the free-throw line. I think that had a major impact on the game. We’re just moving forward and taking it day by day and just focusing on getting better.”

Natchez High was just 7-for15 from the line, but McComb was even worse, making just three of 11 from the charity stripe.

The Lady Bulldogs led the Lady Tigers 6-5 at the end of the first quarter, but McComb outscored Natchez High 11-8 in the second quarter for a 16-14 halftime lead. Natchez High scored nine points to McComb’s five points in the third quarter to take its two-point lead before the Lady Tigers went on.a tear in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Mercedes Sewell and Jaliyah Wright with seven points each. Nyla Poole chipped in with six points.

Defense and rebounding were too big factors for the Lady Tigers in the win. As a team, they pulled down 41 rebounds with 18 of them on the offensive end and blocked 11 shots to offset being called for 20 total fouls and committing 29 turnovers.

In addition to Harris and Jackson, Ji’tavelyn Davis finished with eight points, five rebounds, three steals and three deflections while Kameron Wells had eight rebounds, five steals, four blocks and four deflections despite scoring just two points. Evelle Dillon pulled down eight boards, five of them on the offensive end, three blocks and five deflections. Even eighth-grader Sa’Riah Magee got into the act with six rebounds, one block and three deflections.

Natchez High (3-5) hosts Jefferson County High School Friday at 6 p.m.