Rebels, Lady Rebels split varsity doubleheader with Silliman

CLINTON, La. — E’Darius Green and Tiqi Griffin made their mark on both ends of the court for Adams County Christian School last Monday night in the Rebels’ 67-47 win over the Silliman Institute Wildcats.

Green ended up with 12 points and nine rebounds while Griffin had 10 points, nine assists and six steals. DK McGruder also scored 12 points to help ACCS take a 34-15 halftime lead over Silliman and the Rebels never looked back.

“Tiqi, he impacted the game on both offense and getting back on defense. E’Darius, he got some points in the paint. He did a good job rebounding the ball,” Rebels head coach Matthew Freeman said.

When asked what led to the Rebels taking that big of a lead into the break, Freeman said, “We used our size and length and got a bunch of points in the paint. Played good defense.”

Even though the Wildcats put up 32 points after halftime, they could slow down the Rebels nearly enough to get back in the game as ACCS scored 33 points.

Jamar Kaho Jr. and Tyson Young contributed with seven points each while Kyron Barnes poured in six points.

Silliman Institute girls 52, ACCS 26

CLINTON, La. — The Silliman Institute Lady Wildcats defeated the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels 52-26 last Monday night. No other information on the game was available.