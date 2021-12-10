Crime reports, December 10, 2021
Published 5:00 am Friday, December 10, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Cornelius Cortez Arbuthnot, 34, 13 Elbow Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $427.50.
Desmond Darrell Washington, 34, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault: attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm and simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge.
Tyrone Williams, 21, Homeless, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set.
Reports — Wednesday
Alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.
Reports — Tuesday
Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Two malicious mischief reports on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop at Concordia Bank.
Traffic stop on Camellia Drive.
Alarm on Morgantown Road.
Breaking and entering on Desoto Street.
Towed vehicle on Westwood Road.
Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on St. Catherine Street.
Property damage on U.S. 61 North.
Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Civil matter on Camellia Drive.
Traffic stop at Forks of the Road.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Unwanted subject o Watts Avenue.
Traffic stop on Rembert Street.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Shtos fired on North Union Street.
Fight in progress on Minor Street.
Reports — Monday
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Toni Dewayne Proby, 41, 13 Front Street, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Held without bond.
Robert Earl Bailey, 71, 301 Oak Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault on police, fireman, school official, etc. Released on no bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Tuesday
Accident on Liberty Road.
Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on West Wilderness Road.
Traffic stop on Kingston Road.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Harassment on West Wilderness Road.
Breaking and entering on Michael Street.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Unwanted subject on Front Street.
Intelligence report on Gaylor Road.
Trespassing on State Street.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.
Domestic disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Prowler on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop on Madison Street.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Malicious mischief on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop on Old Providence Road.
Missing person on Robins Lake Road.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Reports — Monday
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Theft on Blackwell Road.
False alarm on Steam Plant Road.
Theft on Hutchins Landing Road.
False alarm on Cranfield Road.
Welfare concern/check on Robins Lake Road.
False alarm on Grove Acres Road.
Malicious mischief on Steam Plant Road.
Prowler on Front Street.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Casey Nickole Stutzman, 37, 25 Pecan Way, Natchez, on charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
Crystal Howard, 40, 255 Loomis Lane, Clayton, on charges of money laundering, bank fraud, forgery, computer fraud and identity theft.
Summer Champlin, 37, 506 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of conspiring to commit burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, illegal possession of stolen things and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Kelly Francis, 48, 180 Airport Road, Vidalia, on a warrant for another agency.
Willie Davis Jr. 53, 513 5th Street, Ferriday, on charge of attempted first degree murder.
Melvin L. Jones, 44, 422 Delaware Avenue, on charges of aggravated second degree battery.
Charles Edward Dye II, 39, 1738 Haphazard Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, status hearing for driving under suspension and charges of no proof of insurance and terrorizing.
Reports — Tuesday
Medical call on Magnolia Street
Medical call on Irving Lane
Loud music in Concordia Park Drive
Miscellaneous call on Logan Sewell Drive
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Campbell Drive
Nuisance animals on Hammett Addition Circle
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Simple burglary on Moose Lodge Road
Theft on Louisiana 129
Disturbance on Doyle Road
Miscellaneous call on Loomis Lane
Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129
Theft on Sage Road
Juvenile problem on Knocker Road
Miscellaneous call on 5th Street
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Auto accident on Louisiana 425
Miscellaneous call on US84
Medical call on US84
Fight on 7th Street
Aggravated battery on Shady Lane
Domestic violence on Apple Street
Miscellaneous call on Watson Alley
Miscellaneous call on Shady Lane
Miscellaneous call on Lee Tyler Road
Miscellaneous call on Lee Tyler Road
Auto Accident on Louisiana 131
Medical call on 7th Street
Reports — Monday
Miscellaneous call on Natchez Bridge
Medical call on Lynn Street
Welfare check on Louisiana 65
Theft on Weecama Drive
Fire on Dee Street
Medical call on Kindergarten Road
Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129
Suspicious person on Doty Road
Unwanted person on Sunflower Lane
Miscellaneous call on Airport Road
Disturbance on Carter Street
Medical call on Pear Street
Disturbance at Dodge Store
Miscellaneous call on Pecan Acres Lane
Medical call on Black Bayou Road
Medical call on 7th Street