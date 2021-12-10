March 9, 1957 – Nov. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Hattie Caston Green, 64, of Pueblo, CO, who died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Pueblo will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Rev. LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at Windy Hill #1 Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Hattie was born March 9, 1957, in Natchez, the daughter of Sadie Mae Alexander and James Alexander. Mrs. Green was retired and a member of Windy Hill #1 Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Green; parents; sister, Rosetta Caston Butler and grandson, Willie James Green III.

Hattie leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Reggie Green (Crystal) and Willie James Green II (Kim); brothers, James Alexander (Margie), Tommy Alexander (Wilhelmenia), Robert Alexander (Rhonda) and Albert Alexander (Ashley); sisters, Barbara Bates, Adelie Caston Bell, Laura Caston (Hollis Green), Shirley Johnson (Richard), and Mary Caston Prater; grandchildren, Francisquita, Marquis, Sadie, T’yanna, Kiara, Willie IV, and Kion; aunt, Ethel Harper; uncle, Jessie Smith; three sisters-in-law, Rosie Mae Hall (JC), Betty Carradine and Josephine Green; brother-in-law, James Butler, Jr., other relatives and friends.

