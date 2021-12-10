 Henry Barnes, Sr.

July 22, 1931 – Dec. 4, 2021

Natchez – Funeral services for Henry “Shorty” Barnes, Sr., 90, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on December 4, 2021, in Natchez, MS, will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church #2 in Natchez, MS, with Pastor Kenneth Stanton officiating. Interment will take place on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the National Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Henry was born on July 22, 1931, to Hester Givens and Ike Barnes in Adams County, MS. Mr. Barnes was a member of the following organizations: H.R. Revels Lodge#3 F&HA, E&C Hunting Club, and a Deacon at St. Mark Baptist Church #2.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Frances Barnes; three sons, James O’Neal, Robert Banks, and Henry Barnes, Jr.; one daughter, Shirley Jones; and two brothers: Abraham Reynolds and Allen James Reynolds.

Henry leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Andrea Williams and Lisa Barnes; two sons, Ronnie (Sheretha) Barnes and Aaron (Tanya) Hills, Sr.; four stepchildren: Darry Jones, Roosevelt Jackson Jr., Stanley Jackson, and Taffany Jackson; two sons-in-law, Roy Kennedy and Raymond Williams; granddaughters: Aimee Banks, Kenisha Barnes, Sheronnica Barnes, LeCeria Hills, Enca Proby, and JaLeesa Williams; grandsons: Keon Banks, Lowry Banks, Ricardo Williams Sr., Henry Barnes III, Trevis Barnes Sr., Ronnuntra Barnes, Aaron Hills Jr., Jaron Hills, JaQuan Hills, Eric Herrington, Derrick Herrington, and Najja Barnes; and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

