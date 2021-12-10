LDWF enforcement agents have reported an increase in complaints and citations of illegal duck hunting on the Refuge since the beginning of the 2021-22 waterfowl hunting season. LDWF is urging the public to adhere to the rules and regulations pertaining to the Refuge.

LDWF enforcement agents will continue to patrol the Refuge and issue citations for anyone found to be in violation.

The Refuge, which contains approximately 1,010 acres, was established in 1946 and has been an integral part of the management of Catahoula Lake for migratory waterfowl.