Oct. 12, 1957 – Dec. 07, 2021

NATCHEZ – Services for Walter LeGette Sandel, Jr., 64, of McComb, who died Tuesday, Dec. 07, 2021, in McComb will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Mary Basilica, in Natchez with Father Mark Shoffner officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at St. Mary Basilica.

Mr. Sandel was born October 12, 1957, in Blytheville, Arkansas, the son of Water LeGette Sandel, Sr. and Peggy Elledge Sandel.

He graduated from Service High School in Anchorage, Alaska. Then attended Texas A & M and graduated from the University of Alaska in Fairbanks. Mr. Sandel worked for the State of Alaska and in the oil industry for many years.

He was heavily involved in the Catholic Church his whole life. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and brother.

Mr. Sandel was preceded in death by his father, Walter LeGette Sandel, Sr. and sister, Lisa Louise Sandel.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Sandel; children, Lisa Sandel O’Day, Palmer Sandel and Joshua Stuckey; mother, Peggy Elledge Sandel; sister, Mimi Murphy and brother, Keith Sandel.

Pallbearers will be Kaiser Harriss, Michael Murphy, Brian Murphy, Hank Smith, Joshua Stuckey and Freddie Sandel.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Basilica.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.