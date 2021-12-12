Krewe of Infiniti announces 2022 Royal Court

NATCHEZ — The Krewe of Infiniti recently announced its royalty for the 2022 Mardi Gras season. The krewe will celebrate with its ball Jan. 1 at the Natchez Convention Center.

The members of the 2022 Krewe of Infiniti Royal Court are:

Queen Meishalette Bassett-Allen

Queen Meishalette is a native of Natchez.

She is the daughter of Darryl and Victoria Bassett.

Meishalette is the wife of King Roderick Allen. She is also the proud mother of Melanie and Ryleigh Allen and the Godmother of Branson Collins. Queen Meishalette is employed with Heritage Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center where she is the social services director and business development coordinator. She is also an independent contractor for Ascend Management Innovations for the State of Mississippi and Delta Health Alliance.

Queen Meishalette is a 2009 graduate of Natchez High School. Meishalette attended Alcorn State University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts’ degree in social work in 2013.

She is also a graduate of Walden University where she earned her Master’s degree in social work in 2021.

Queen Meishalette is a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lucinda Robinson Chapter No. 4. She is also a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Chapter Chi Nu Zeta.

Meishalette loves online shopping, singing and spending time with her family and friends.

Her motto is, “Each new day I awake is brand new day for me to get it right. I work hard today because I often think there is no tomorrow. For God is my back-up when my backup backs up.”

King Roderick Allen

King Roderick Allen is a native of Natchez.

He is the son of Roger and Debra Allen. Roderick is the husband of Queen Meishalette Allen. He is the proud father of Melanie and Ryleigh Allen and the Godfather of Branson Collins.

King Roderick is self-employed where he is the owner and operator of Lawn Barber Landscaping LLC. Roderick is also employed with Big M Supply where he is the warehouse director.

Roderick is a part of Breaux Capital, a black-owned community and financial services company dedicated to black men who help each other improve their financial health.

King Roderick is a 2008 graduate of Natchez High School.

King Roderick is a member of the Masonic Lodge, John G. Jones #3 in Natchez. Roderick enjoys grilling, fishing and spending time with his family.

His motto is, “We may encounter many defeats, but we must not be defeated.”

Duchess Kimelar Nix-Skipper

Kim is a native of Clayton, La., and was married for 31 years to the late Clarence “Papa” Skipper.

She is the daughter of Gloria Nix and the late Albert Nix and the maternal granddaughter of the late Gertrude and Albert “Red” Mason of Clayton and the paternal granddaughter of the late Ollie and Thelma Reed-Nix of Fayette.

She also was reared with her two beautiful sisters, Schrylean Nix-Duncan of Ferriday and LaShinda Schenelle Nix of Clayton.

She is the proud mother of two children; one daughter, Sharamee “Teecey” Skipper of Baton Rouge, La., and one son, LaKendrick Nix, and daughter-in-love, LaShunda, of Las Vegas, Nev.

She is a grandmother of three; Londyn, Dion and LaKendrick “KD” Nix of Las Vegas, who so lovingly call her their “MeMe.”

She is the Godmother of Shanell Jones-Johnson of Ferriday, Tyenna Goods of Jackson, and Summer Jade Ware of Natchez.

Kim is a 1985 graduate of Ferriday High School and furthered her education at Northwestern State University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Family and Consumer Science with a concentration in Child Development and Family Relations. She plans to pursue her Master’s degree this spring and major in Health Care Administration.

She is employed by the Concordia Parish School Board where she has been working for 13 years at Ferriday High School in the guidance department as a Guidance Counselor Assistant.

She is a Ferriday High School Senior Sponsor, BETA Club Co-Sponsor, a member of the FHS Leadership Team, FHS JAG Advisory Committee as well as the FHS Courtesy Club Committee.

Kim is a member of the Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday pastored by Charles G. Chandler where she is the WIN Ministry Team Leader as well as a member of the Deacon, Hospitality, Women’s and Health Care Ministries.

She is also a member of Crescent Chapter #142 OES, PHA of Waterproof, La.

Kim takes pleasure in assisting others in any way possible and in her leisure time she loves reading, coin wrapping, spending time with her family and friends, traveling, shopping and just enjoying life to the fullest and making precious and priceless memories.

Captain Sharamee Sharteese Skipper

Sharamee Skipper is a Clayton, La., native currently residing in Baton Rouge, La.

She is the daughter of KOI Duchess Kimelar Nix Skipper and the Late Clarence “Papa” Skipper of Clayton.

Sharamee is a 2006 Special Honor Graduate of Ferriday High School.

A 2010 Graduate of University of Louisiana at Monroe with a degree in arts and sciences with a specific concentration in biology.

She is employed by St. James Place Retirement Community in Baton Rouge as the Healthcare Staffing Manager and also Our Lady of The Lake Physicians Group – Louisiana Cardiology Associates as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Sharamee’s life passion is to help others. Her spare time and attention are devoted to serving at her church The Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday, La., under the direction of Pastor Charles G. Chandler and maintaining an active role in her chapter – Order of Eastern Stars, Crescent Chapter No. 142 in Waterproof, La.

Above all – family time, shopping, and making memories are just a few hobbies she enjoys.

Sharamee enjoys the friendship, fellowship, and family bonds that Krewe of Infiniti has brought into her life.

Her motto is, “To exist in life is merely a waste, when each day we are blessed with we should live it to the fullest!”

Duke Keddrick Smith

Keddrick Smith was born March 20, 1992 in Natchez.

He is the son of Valerie Brown and Emmett Minor and the father of KeNyla Smith.

He is employed at Natchez Water Works. His hobbies include rodeoing, hunting, chilling around the hunting camp, four-wheeler riding, and being with family and friends.

His future plans include picking up where his dad left off with his trucking business.

Duke Marquez Christmas

Marquez Christmas was born May 20, 1998 in Natchez.

He is the son of Kimberly Christmas and Marcus Green and the grandson of the late Betty Christmas, the late James Franklin, the late Annie Mae Christmas, Josephine Green and Oliver Chatman.

He is employed as a paraprofessional at Susie B. West Elementary School.

He attends Smithland Baptist Church under the guidance of Pastor Ernest Ford, where he is a member of the church choir.

His hobbies include singing, going to quartet programs and spending time with family and friends.

His future plans include continuing to grow in life and reach all of his goals.

Marqueze Christmas said, “I love being in the Krewe of Infiniti because of the fun we have and the love we have for one another.”