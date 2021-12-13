Dec. 6, 1945 – Dec. 10, 2021

VIDALIA — A celebration of life gathering for Michael Wayne Greer, 76, of Vidalia, who died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fall Creek Funeral Home.

Mr. Greer was born Dec. 6, 1945 in Crosby Mississippi, the son of Maurice Rymer Greer and Maxine Havard Greer.

He was a 1965 graduate of Vidalia High School and attended Louisiana Tech University on a football scholarship. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Carolyn, he returned to the Vidalia area and worked in construction. Mr. Greer was a master of his craft. He built and renovated countless homes and commercial spaces all across the Miss-Lou that will be enjoyed for years to come.

He loved spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing with his friends, and Vidalia Viking football and baseball.

Mr. Greer was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Ward Greer; his parents; two brothers, Maurice Edward Greer and Joel Patrick Greer; and one sister, Janet Sue Greer. Survivors include his daughters, Jennifer Torres and husband Al, Reggie Greer, and Christy Greer; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you is extended to Glenda Greer, Maureen Orth, and Sarah Derr for their support, compassion, and generosity.

