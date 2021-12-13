Murphy named Jefferson County Junior High School’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County School District announce Monday that Stacy Murphy is the Jefferson County Junior High School’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.

Murphy graduated from Ferriday High School in 1996 and Alcorn State University with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in 2000. He received a master’s degree in Elementary Education in May of 2013.

Murphy has been employed with the Jefferson County School District as an educator since January 2001. He taught at the elementary school for seventeen years and is currently the seventh-grade math instructor at the junior high school. Murphy has also served other capacities in the district. He is currently the junior high school football head coach, the high school baseball head coach, and an assistant coach for the high school football team.

Murphy said he believes in the short quote from A.J. Julian, “Our job is not to prepare the students for something. Our job is to help the students prepare for anything.”

“Mr. Murphy is deserving of this award and recognition,” said principal LeTina Guice. “When you walk into his classroom, there is clear evidence of teaching and learning. He has a unique delivery style of making sure laughter is embedded as they learn complex mathematical skills. Students are comfortable with expressing themselves in this classroom which allows them to gain understanding and correct any misconceptions. Each year I have witnessed Mr. Murphy’s superb attendance, team player mentality regardless of the task, role-model guidance to our male scholars, leadership role to assist colleagues when needed, and most importantly, continued student growth in mathematics.”