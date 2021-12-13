Trosclair named Jefferson County Elementary School’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County School District announce Monday that Margaret Trosclair is the Jefferson County Elementary School’s 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.

Trosclair is native a Natchez and a mother to one son, Cullen, a dog, and a goldfish.

Trosclair obtained her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Alcorn State University and her Master’s in Elementary Education from Delta State University. She is just two classes away from earning her Specialist Degree in Early Childhood and plans to pursue her National Boards soon after. This is her tenth year teaching first grade at Jefferson County Elementary. Trosclair currently serves as Chair of the First Grade Department and as a member of the Elementary School Leadership Team. Trosclair is also actively involved in an organization called Donors Choose. Since joining the platform in 2014, she has acquired a total of $81,573.76 in funding and resources for her classroom.

“Maria Montessori said it best, play truly is the work of children, and I believe that all learning at the primary level should reflect this mindset,” she said. “Children are amazing creatures, and it is our job as educators to guide them, encourage curiosity, and establish an enjoyable, positive, and safe learning environment that allows for mistakes and growth. This will ensure that our children will develop in all areas: academically, physically, socially, and emotionally. I absolutely adore teaching my firsties, and I feel so blessed to be given the opportunity to educate the little ones of Jefferson County.”

“Ms. Trosclair exemplifies the passion and dedication needed to teach our students,” said principal Shameka Woods. “She is a team player and is willing to help anyone. I see the passion she brings to her first-grade students. Her love of teaching is shown daily in the classroom. Our students need a great foundation, and she goes above and beyond to ensure her students receive it.”