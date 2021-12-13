Vidalia, Block have close contest

VIDALIA — Vidalia High School post player Trenton Davis scored 11 of his game-high 35 points in the fourth quarter as the Vikings held on for a 78-74 win over the Block High School Bears last Friday night.

Davis’s points were needed as Block, led by Damorian Carter with 27 points, nearly rallied from a 12-point deficit at halftime and a 14-point deficit at the end of the third quarter. The Bears outscored the Vikings 25-15 in the fourth quarter, but it was not quite enough.

“We had a better start. We were able to score 38 points in the first half. That’s a big difference than the eight we had last Tuesday night (at home against Sicily Island High School),” Vikings head coach Damus Smith said. “I don’t know what happened in the second half. We fell off a little bit in the second half.”

Smith then said that foul trouble is what caused Vidalia to lose a 63-49 lead. But the Vikings were able to do just enough to hold off the Bears and improve to 3-1 overall.

“That’s what really caused us to slack off in our scoring,” Smith said. “All of them were in foul trouble. We pressed and that’s going to cause some fouls from time to time.”

As for Davis’s performance, Smith said, “That’s pretty good, to be honest, for a big guy. No one can guard him. He’s focused on the inside. Everything he gets is right on the boards.”

The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle as neither team was able to grab the momentum. That quarter ended in a 16-16 tie. The Vikings appeared on their way to a blowout win after putting up 22 points in the second quarter while holding the Bears to just 10 points for a 38-26 halftime advantage.

But Block would not go away quietly, led by Carter, Kylelon Barber and Kristan O’staeen, the Bears nearly matched point for point with Vidalia in the third quarter. Block was only outscored by two points, 25-23, to be down by 14 points heading into the fourth quarter. Barber finished with 13 points and O’steen added 10 points.

The guard play of Christopher Brooks and Sema’J Hayes was also pivotal for the Vikings in the win. Brooks poured in 19 points and Hayes contributed with 10 points.

“We got some scoring from our guards. We got 29 (combined) points from our guards,” Smith said.

About the game itself, Smith said, “A little more focused in the first half. We’ve going to have to work a little more on our defense. That’s what we’ve been working on in practice the last couple of days. We’re improving. It’s going to take some time. We didn’t have a season last year. No matter how much you practice, you’ve got to get some game time.”

Vidalia traveled to St. Francisville, La. to take on West Feliciana High School Tuesday night.

Block girls 41, Vidalia 36

VIDALIA — Madeline Foley led Vidalia High School with 17 points, but it was not enough as the Lady Vikings lost to the Block High School Lady Bears 41-36 last Friday night.

Kirstin Grove added nine points for Vidalia, which remains winless at 0-4 this season. The Lady Vikings had their chances after taking the lead in the second half, but the Lady Bears made their free throws to hold on for their first win of the season.

“My girls tried hard,” Lady Vikings head coach Tema Larry said. “We were down a bunch at halftime. We tied (Block) during the third quarter. We actually passed them by a point. Literally it was in the last minute we fouled and they made their free throws.”

Bloc jumped out to an 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and maintained its seven-point lead halftime, 22-15. Vidalia outscored the Lady Bears 10-7 in the third quarter to make it a four-point game at 29-25 at the end of that quarter.

The Lady Vikings tried their best to rally for what would have been an amazing comeback win, but the Lady Bears managed to outscore them 12-11 in the fourth quarter.

Block was led by S. Arrington (no first name given), who had a game-high 30 points.

“That’s life,” Larry said. We’re getting better. We’re getting stronger. We’re going to get there.”

Vidalia (0-4) played at West Feliciana High School Tuesday night.