Vidalia, Ferriday, Delta Charter players selected to All-District teams

Published 12:36 pm Monday, December 13, 2021

By Staff Reports

These Vidalia players were selected to the LHSAA 2-2A All-District team. 

  • 1st team offense- Gabe Bourke, offensive lineman and Chris Brooks, wide receiver. 
  • 2nd team offense- Sema’j Hayes, quarterback and Brendan McMillan, wide receiver. 
  • 1st team defense- Nick Banks, linebacker and Josh Davis defensive line.
  • 2nd team defense- Kabari Davis, linebacker,  Tray Hill, linebacker and Devin Jackson, linebacker. 

These Ferriday players were selected to the LHSAA 2-2A All-District team. 

  • 1st team offense Jaquarius Davis, running back and Maurice Smith, offensive lineman. 
  • 2nd team offense Dylan Boxley, wide receiver and Kylin Davis, offensive lineman. 
  • 1st team defense Sharone Finister, defensive back.

These Delta Charter players were selected to the LHSAA 2-1A All-District team

  • 1st team offense Aiden Ferguson, offensive lineman, Peyton Roberts, running back, and Juvari Singleton, athlete. 
  • 2nd team offense Jared Barron, tight end. 
  • 1st team defense Chase McGraw, defensive lineman, Jestin Garrison, defensive back, 
  • 2nd team defense Curtis Bullitts, linebacker.

