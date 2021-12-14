Court House Records: December 15, 2021

Adams County

Dec. 3-9

Civil suits:

Estate of Georgia A. Henderson.

Estate of Dalton Hayes McAfee.

Estate of Don Cummings.

Estate of David Lynn White.

Estate of Robert Lee Holmes.

Estate of Robert Montgomery Dearing.

Estate of Janie G. McManus.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Caleb Nathaniel Kirkpatrick, 41, Natchez to Mica Michelle Spence (Guthrie), 37, Natchez.

Curtis Bland Jr., 59, Natchez to Shandra Denita Tenner, 57, Fayette.

David Ashley Allen, 52, Natchez to Lauren Beth Higginbotham, 34, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Dec. 2-8

Ashley R. Hammett n/k/a Ashley Hammett Rouse to George Joseph Hanks Jr., lot 145 Montebello Subdivision.

Tommy Byrd and Danielle Byrd to Casey Floyd and Destinee Floyd, lot 59 Anchorage Subdivision, Fifth Development.

J.C. Washington Jr. to Daron Buie, lot 47 Country Club Heights.

Alexander Property, LLC to John D. Moon and Nancy Jo Moon, all that part of lot C Overton Hills Plantation.

Grace Foster Steiner to Amanda Coley, all that certain part and portion of lot 2 of the Ramsey Lots.

Charles C. Feltus Jr. and Courtney B. Feltus to Lisa Darsey Huffines, lot “B” Fatherland Acres (Fourth Development).

TNW, LLC, by and through Jean S. Thompson and William A. Thompson, to Christine Easton, land from the most easterly corner of lot 3, 4.3 Acres, Booker Subdivision.

Ashley Nicole Henderson a/k/a Ashley Nichole Henderson to Robert Earl Henderson III and Ashley Nichole Henderson, lot 9 Dunkerron Subdivision, Third Development.

Automotive Machine Company, Inc. to Natchez Machine & Radiator, LLC, land commence at the southeasterly corner formed by the intersection of Orange Avenue and St. Catherine Street.

Byron David Aldridge Jr. and Terri Lynn K. Aldridge to Darrell D. Harris, lot 3 Trees Subdivision, Second Development.

Linda Faye Pernell to Rubie Lee Beamer, lot 16 of Tract No. 2 Ponderosa Subdivision.

James T. Sessions and Donna C. Sessions to Sarah T. Fink, lot 18 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Dec. 2-8

George Joseph Hanks Jr. to Pike National Bank, McComb Branch, lot 145 Montebello Subdivision.

Lee A. Wilson and Queen Ella Wilson to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 77 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2 Revised.

Amanda Coley to Moria Development, Inc. D/B/A Peoples Mortgage, all that certain part and portion of lot 2 of the Ramsey Lots.

Angela S. Letard to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, an 18.44 Acre Portion of Forest Plantation.

Lisa Darsey Huffines to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot “B” Fatherland Acres (Fourth Development).

Charles E. Anding and Denise Anding A/K/A Beverly Denise Anding to Regions Bank, a 5.00 Acre Lot Division of lot 21 Elgin Plantation.

Javontrics Murphy to Flanagan State Bank, lot 43 Hammett’s Circle Subdivision, Second Addition.

Darrell D. Harris to Flanagan State Bank, lot 3 Trees Subdivision, Second Development.

Diane Dees to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 37 Westover Heights Subdivision, First Development.

Rose R. York and Dave York Jr. to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 25 Lagrange Heights Subdivision.

Sarah T. Fink to GMFS, LLC, lot 18 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Sam M. Bailey Jr. and Sandra Janelle Smith Bailey to United Mississippi Bank, Morgantown Branch, lot 58 Cloverdale Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Dec. 9

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish

Dec. 3-9

Civil suits:

Succession of Eunice Lee.

Joseph Demond Dee v. Karen M. Lane.

Capital One v. Phronel Hawkins.

Capital One Bank (USA) v. Latosha Ward.

Keara Bethley v. Tyler Conner.

State of Louisiana v. Tyler Conner.

State of Louisiana v. Sean Gregory.

Carlee Wagley v. Sean Gregory.

Brittany Leonard v. Jacobey O. Ford.

State of Louisiana v. Jacobey O. Ford.

Conn Appliances, Inc. v. Cazerrick Johnson.

Succession of Leo Cleveland Green.

In Re: Ashley Caldwell.

In Re: Austin Dewayne Caldwell.

In Re: Clara Jade Caldwell.

In Re: Jazmine Caldwell.

In Re: Timothy Dewayne Caldwell.

In Re: Lori Ann Brazelle Ellard.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Lynn Arthur Thrasher, 56, Jonesville, La. to Amanda Davis, 46, Jonesville, La.

Deed transactions:

Katrina Tarver and Matt Tarver to Katrina Lynne Morace, lot 108 Taconey Subdivision.

Lois Davis to Elisha Kadiri, lots 3 through 6, Block No. 17 Sycamore Plantation.

Discovery Bay Holdings, LLC to Ferriday Chick, LLC, lots 10, 11 and 12, Block No. 21 of the Town of Ferriday.

Kenneth Wayne Burnette Jr. to James Christopher Hawkins and Hazel Marie Hawkins, lot 15, Block No. 1 Crestview Subdivision; lot 52, Block No. 2 Crestview Subdivision.

Andrew W. Irvin to Leonard Kelly Sr. and Cordarius Kelly, lot 38 Helena Park Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Milford Andrew Weaver and Haley Williams Weaver to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 118 Third Lola Annland Subdivision.

Charles Aaron Smith and Heather Robertson Smith to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, lot 9 Horseshoe Lake Estates.

John McClure and Cheryl C. McClure to Delta Bank, lot 8 Charles L. Wurster Sr. Subdivision.

Global Lawn Services, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 11 and 12 Meadowbrook Subdivision.

James W. Robb IV to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 1 through 6, Block No. 60 of the Town of Vidalia.

Jessica C. Krueger to United States of America Rural Housing Service, lot 1 Riverbend Subdivision.