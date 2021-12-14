Crime Reports: December 15, 2021
Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Vernon Tenner, 46, 6780 Stampley Road, Fayette, on charges of controlled substance: illegal possession, controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. No bond set on any of the charges.
Rhet Caden McDonald, 19, 4 Summerfield Place, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.
Williams Gage Myers, 29, 1205 East Flowers Road, Terry, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set.
Carl Anthony Mitchell, 59, 104 Cherokee Street, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.
Arrests — Friday
Devin Markel Collins, 29, 2807 Sherwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.
Shonkeith Devon Hendricks, 52, 2927 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to comply. Bond set at $525.75 on first count and $623.75 on second count.
Dexter Ulysses Johnson, 54, 2902 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.
Jason Andrew Smith, 40, 15 North Palestine Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt; default in payment. Bond set at $473.00.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Lafayette Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reckless driving on George F. West Boulevard.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Brentwood Lane.
Fight in progress on Main Street.
Hit and run on St. Catherine Street.
Two traffic stops on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.
Simple assault on Devereux Drive.
Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.
Domestic disturbance on Johns Lane.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.
Three traffic stops at Natchez Toyota.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop at Duncan Park.
False alarm on Inez Street.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
False alarm on New Street.
Theft on U.S. 61 North.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop at Malt Shop.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
False alarm on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Burglary on Morgan Avenue.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Judith Lynn Roberts, 51, No address, Natchez, on charge of failure to comply with requests of a law enforcement officer. Held on $500.00 bond.
Iran Ashibra Willis, 39, 548 Concordia Drive, Vidalia, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Saturday
Darren Christopher Profice, 43, 45 Mazique Lane, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Monday
Unwanted subject on South Sunflower Road.
Suspicious activity on Liberty Road.
Reports — Sunday
Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Harassment on Roseland Forest Drive.
Intelligence report on Roseland Forest Drive.
Unwanted subject on Foster Mound Road.
Traffic stop on Airport Road.
Accident on Duck Pond Road.
False alarm on Steam Plant Road.
Breaking and entering on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on Cloverdale Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
False alarm on Magnolia Street.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop at Natchez Port.
Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
False alarm on Lotus Drive.
Property damage on Brighton Plantation Road.
Theft on Triplett Drive.
Juvenile problem on Mississippi State Highway 553.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Saturday
Daysharne K Newbikk, 22, 109 Rowan Court, Sicily Island, non consensual disclosure of a private image
Atira C Rushing, 39, 405 10th Street, Ferriday, poss of schedule II intro of contraband accessory to theft of less than $1,000
Gabrielle Leeonna Piercefield 19, 405 10th Street Ferriday, poss of marijuana, theft of less than $1,000 abs intro of contraband.
Gavin M Creel, 44, 15 Cadet Street, Vidalia, warrant for another agency
Bryan C Reid, 23, 538 Belle Grove Circle, Vidalia, resisting an officer on three counts, domestic abuse and battery (strangulation)
Robert Wright Jr, 52, 133 Morris Road, Vidalia, possesion of schedule II drugs on two counts, illegal possession of stolen things.
Arrests — Friday
Jeremy A Dosset, 44, 105 South Magnolia Street, BWTFA failure to signal, failure to register and no drivers license
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Front Street
Medical call on Collins Road
Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road
Medical call on Airport Road
Medical call on Danny Drive
Reports — Sunday
Auto Accident on Louisiana 565
Medical call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Louisiana 3196
Auto accident on US84
Medical call on Shady Acres Circle
Theft on Airport Road
Miscellaneous call on McJunkin Lane
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Alarms on Concordia Park Drive
Disturbance on Mack Moore Road
Medical call on MLK Drive
Medical call on Cadet Street
Reports — Saturday
Attempted break in on Oak Street
Auto Accident on Canal Street
Reckless driving on Louisiana 425
Disturbance on Louisiana 65
Nuisance animals on Magoun Road
Forgery on Main Street
Nuisance animals on Eagle Road
Medical call on 8th Street
Theft on Pecan Acres Lane
Miscellaneous call on Mary Lane
Medical call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard
Suspicious person on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Georgia Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road
Domestic violence on Belle Grove Circle
Attempted break in on Airport Road
Reports — Friday
Auto accident on US84
Auto accident on Vidalia Drive
Miscellaneous call on Calhoun Road
Attempted break in on Louisiana 65
Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue
Welfare check on Levens Addition Road
Miscellaneous call on Roundtree Road
Theft on Lakeshore Drive
Miscellaneous call on Wall Street
Auto Accident on US84