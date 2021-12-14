Old River-Deer Park boat ramp under repair in Concordia Parish

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, repairs will begin at the Old River-Deer Park boat ramp in Concordia Parish. Repair efforts have been delayed due to continued high water levels.

The ramp will be closed for the duration of the project. The repairs are projected to be complete in 60 days.

A portion of the concrete ramp will be replaced, sheet piles will be installed and riprap added for erosion control.

The Deer Park Boat Launch is owned by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the repairs are funded through the Sport Fish Restoration Program.