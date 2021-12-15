ACCS twins sign with Southern Miss football

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School twins Kamron Barnes and Kyron Barnes signed with Southern Miss Wednesday. The two played on the offensive line at ACCS and played in the MAIS 4A All-Star game.

Kamron and Kyron will celebrate their signing with the Golden Eagles at a date to be determined, AC athletic director Richy Spears said. According to 24/7 sports rankings, Kamron was ranked the #44 recruit in Mississippi, and Kyron was ranked #43.

The Fayette natives have played football together for the past 12 years. In July, Kyron talked about his dream to keep playing football with his brother at the next level. At the time, they were verbal commits to USM.

“It makes our journey longer if we can play together,” Kyron said in an article on July 4. “When USM first talked to us, it wasn’t like normal recruitment. They talked to us like we were family. They treated us like we were family.”