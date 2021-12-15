Sept. 23, 1956 – Dec. 9, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Danny Earl Houston, 65, of Natchez, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Dr. Antoine Eikens officiating.

Burial will follow at Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday, December 17, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing at the visitation.

Danny was born September 23, 1956 in Jefferson County, the son of Lee Ruth Payton Houston and Martin Buck Houston. He was a high school graduate and cement finisher. Mr. Houston was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church where he served as deacon (previously as a choir member). In his spare time, he enjoyed attending his grandson’s football games, watching football, cooking, barbecuing, spending time with family, and expressing his love for his kids and grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Houston; sons; Danny Houston, Jr., Adam Thornburg and Marison “Pinky” Thornburg; parents: Martin Buck Houston and Lee Ruth Payton Houston; grandparents: Dannie Payton, Emma Louise Payton, Walter Houston and Caroline Thomas.

Danny leaves to cherish his memories: daughters: Diana Thomas (Rodney), Claudette Smith (Robert), Whitney Irving (Davin), and Danyelle Washington; brothers: Kenneth Chiplin, Martin Houston. Dwight Houston, Richard Houston, Alvin Ray Houston, David Houston, Michael Houston, Marvin Houston and Jerald Houston; sisters: Linda Houston and Jackie Houston, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

