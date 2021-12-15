Jan. 16, 2004 – Dec. 7, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral service for Eric Terrell Davis Jr., 17, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in Natchez will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church –The Vision Center with Bishop Stanley Searcy, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Cory Cemetery in Dolorosa, MS under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Eric was born January 16, 2004 in Adams County, the son of Tameka Patrice Wilson and Eric Terrell Davis, Sr. He was a 12th grade Senior at Natchez High School and was employed with Bottom Boi Enterprise, LLC. Mr. Davis was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church-The Vision Center. Eric enjoyed football, basketball, trucks, cars, writing music, cutting hair and drawing.

He is preceded in death by his great grandmother, Lillie Gaylor Searcy, great grandfather, Argentor Searcy; Sarah Davis, Walter Davis, Jr., Lilia Bell & Rev. Albert Marvel, Sr., Floyd Cage, Sr., and Mary Cage and uncle, Terric Davis.

Eric leaves to cherish his memories: parents: Eric Terrell Davis, Sr. and Tameka Patrice Wilson (Duran); sisters: Ty’tiana Davis, Semaj Calhoun and Alexia Calhoun, Ery’ana Davis, and E’miyah; grandparents; Louis Cage, Mary Davis, Patricia Marvel (Alex) Bishop Stannley B. Searcy, Sr. (Brenda); great grandparents: Otto Johnson (Freda) and Leatrice Shaw; aunts and unclues: Pamela Searcy (Willie), Damion Davis, Qwana Hurts, Stanley Searcy, Jr. (Rhonda), Melody Radford (Mario), Jessica Searcy (Champ), Jennifer Ellison and Roderick Bernard (Jackie), other relatives and friends.

