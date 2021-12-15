Robert Earl Barnes

July 12, 1956 – Dec. 9, 2021

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating.

Burial will follow at church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 9 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Robert was born July 12, 1956 in Natchez, the son of Leola Barnes and Anderson “Doc” Washington. He was a high school graduate and was an oilfield worker and professional deejay known as “Dr.Love”. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and spinning records.

He is preceded in death by his father and brother Donald Ray Barnes.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Leola Barnes; daughter, Catina Davis; brothers: Eugene Barnes (Lorraine), Andrew Barnes (Clara), and Charles Barnes, all of Natchez; sister, Priscilla McGee (Willie) of Biloxi, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com