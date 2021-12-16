Feb. 20, 1991 – Dec. 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for JoAnn Shevette Alexander, 30, of Lorman, who departed this earthly life on December 4, 2021, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Alcorn Chapel, in Lorman with Rev. Kemp Burley Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

JoAnn “Shevette” was born on February 20, 1991, to Estella Keys and Cornelius Alexander.

JoAnn “Shevette” was preceded in death by grandfather, Scott Keys Sr.; one aunt, Willie Lavonne Bailey; one uncle, Robert Earl “Bob” Keys.

Shevette leaves her contagious smile and precious memories to her mother, Estella Keys of Lorman, MS; her father, Cornelius Alexander of OH; her grandmother, Annie Lee Patterson Keys of Lorman, MS; three sisters, Ella Deloise Keys of Fayette, MS, Patricia Ann Keys of Lorman, MS and Jamey Renee’ Carr Phillips and husband Kendrick of Colorado Springs, CO; one brother, Cornelius Jabarge Alexander of Lorman, MS; one aunt, Sadie Fells of Chicago, IL; five uncles, Scott Keys Jr. and wife Kathleen of Lorman, MS, Thomas Keys and wife Heidi of Weiden, Germany, Aaron Keys Sr., Curtis Keys and wife Bessie and Jimmy Keys and wife Carolyn all of Lorman, MS; three nieces, Tanesha Michelle James, Tilja Gaines and Tyra Gaines; one great nephew, Ricky “RJ” Watson Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

