Feb. 14, 1949 – Dec. 15, 2021

VIDALIA — Graveside service for Ed “Dick” McCraney will be Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Vidalia City Cemetery at 1 p.m. under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Rev. Irving Dean officiating. Visitation will be Friday, December 17, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Ed McCraney was born on February 14, 1949 in Vidalia, LA to Willie and Florida Turner.

He was a self-taught brick mason and carpenter. He got involved in real estate and acquired property. Along the way, he made many friends and acquaintances. He also developed a passion for helping people.

Ed departed this life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at his home on 17 West Woodlawn Street in Natchez.

He leaves precious and loving memories within the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Florida Turner; wife, Sadie Mae McCraney; sister, Gloria Harris; brother, James Turner; grandmother, Zelia Thomas; three uncles, Willie Thomas Jr, Earl Thomas, and James Thomas, and two children, Paul and Paulette Williams.

Loved by his family, he leaves to cherish his memories: his father, Willie Turner of Ferriday LA; one brother, James Anderson of Natchez, MS; eight sisters, Doris White of Amarillo, TX, Bobbie (Johnny) Jean Parker of Trinity, TX, Florida (Elvin) Ivory of Natchez, MS, Joyce (Michael) White of Port Gibson, Lillian Turner and Brenda Turner of Houston, TX; Bobbie Nell Turner of Alabama, and Idell Washington of Columbia, MS; Four children, Demetricus (Gwendolyn) McCraney of Snellville, GA, Ann Maria Jones of Atlanta GA, Dawn (Michael) Richard of New Roads, LA, and Ashley Colston of Natchez, MS; eleven grandchildren, Jacobe McCraney, Markeyanna Howard, Demetrius McCraney, Eric Jones, Erica Jones, Hoax Jones, Rachelle Richard-Joseph, Michael Richard Jr., Angela Richard, Jeremy Richard, and Corlette Richard; one great granddaughter, Aniyah McCraney; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a special friend, Helen McCraney.