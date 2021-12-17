John H. Peterson

March 19, 1943 – Dec. 15, 2021

Visitation for John H. “Pete” Peterson, 78 of Monterey, LA will be held at Youngs Funeral Home in Vidalia, LA on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lone Hill Cemetery in Douglas, GA.

Pete Peterson was born on Friday, March 19, 1943 in Douglas, GA. and passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in Covington, LA. He was a resident of Monterey, Owner and operator of McDonalds of Natchez, Kings Tavern and Bayou Gaming.

He was preceded in death by his parents, JH Peterson and Hazel Shaw Peterson; daughter, Michelle Peterson; brother, Russell Peterson; and sister, Mary Julia Burkett.

He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Peterson of Maricopa, AZ, and Sharon Masse of Cranberry, PA; sons, John R. Peterson of LaRose, LA, and Benajah Peterson of Vidalia, LA; sister, Sue Ellen Grafton of Georgia; brother, Benajah Peterson of Ohio; eight grandchildren, Salina Mink of Robertsdale, AL, Samantha Peterson of Geismer, LA, Victoria Lopez of Thousand Oaks, CA, Dustin Fairchild of Maringouin, LA, Reagan Peterson of Vidalia, LA, John R. Peterson, Jr. of Jackson, MS, Elizabeth Williamson of Carthage, MS and Christian Kellum of PA. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and special care taker, Korrie Matthews of Natchez.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.