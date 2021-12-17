Milton Wallace

Jan. 15, 1935 – Dec. 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Lighthouse Center in Meadville, MS. Please be advised all visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Milton was born on January 15, 1935, to Sylvester Wallace and Leora Earls Wallace.

He was preceded in death by parents; three sisters and four brothers.

Milton leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Martha Reed-Wallace; seven daughters; five sons; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

