Krewe of Mystique announces 2021-2022 Royal Court

The Mystique Krewe of Natchez Grand Ball will be held at 8 p.m. Jan. 8, 2022, at the Natchez Convention Center.

Founded in 2017 by Monica Smith, Delvie Gales, Nedra Hackett and Shawanda Robinson the Mystique Krewe is among the youngest krewes in the Miss-Lou region.

Since 2017 they’ve performed community service and outreach in the Miss-Lou, provided scholarships to graduating seniors, provided entertainment for kids and adults as well as volunteered with assisting the elderly. Their motto is is: “Mystique is on a move.”

Below are the members of the Krewe of Mystique’s 2021-2022 Grand Court.

Queen Whitney Houston Irving

Queen Whitney Houston-Irving is a native of Natchez, where she currently resides.

She is the wife of Davin Irving and a proud mother of three handsome sons, JaKel Houston-Irving, Davin Irving Jr., and JaDavin Irving. She is also the Godmother of Katiley Robinson. Whitney is the daughter of Danny Houston and the late Joyce Houston.

Whitney is a graduate of Natchez High School and alumni of Alcorn State University, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in social work. Whitney is currently pursuing her master’s degree in May 2022 from Jackson State University in social work.

Whitney is a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, a member of the Order of Eastern Star Lucinda Robinson #6, and a member of Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church. She is the Treasurer of the Natchez Gridiron Club, the Secretary of Mystique Krewe of Natchez, and a youth advisor of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated Archonettes.

Whitney has been employed at Catholic Charities: Guardian Victim Services for six years as a case manager and training and prevention coordinator. She assists victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Whitney enjoys spending time with her family, attending her son’s football games, going to church, traveling and practicing self-care.

Whitney’s motto is, “No weapon formed against me shall prosper!”

King Dave Dunmore

Dave Dunmore is a Natchez native and an army veteran. He lived in Waco and Marlin Texas for 20 years. He retired from the Texas department of criminal and private prison system as a sergeant.

He is the proud father of two beautiful daughters and grandfather of four grandchildren, including three granddaughters and one grandson.

Dunmore says his greatest accomplishment and achievement is his daughters and grandchildren.

In his spare time his enjoys family, spending time with family and friends and being a valued member of his krewe.

Duchess Courtney Reed

Courtney Patrece Reed is the charismatic daughter of Benard Reed and Patricia Reed Gaines.

A native of Port Gibson, Courtney is the proud mother of one son, ExZavien Jha’Shun Reed, who she calls her greatest asset.

Courtney also has four siblings, Tiwanda Reed, Benyatta Reed, Jalon Gaines, and Christian Norrell.

A 2008 graduate of Port Gibson High School, Courtney furthered her education at Alcorn State University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 2014 and a master’s in 2017. This May, Courtney will receive a second master’s in mathematics from Jackson State University.

Courtney, who teaches mathematics at Hinds Community College, became a member of what she calls the “best sorority in the world,” Delta Sigma Theta, in April of 2021. As the ace of her line, she is known as “OWTspoken menACE.”

In her spare time, Courtney enjoys sleeping, traveling, listening to music, serving her community and having a good time.

Her motto is, “Live life. Learn lessons. Liberate yourself.”

Duchess Tanya G. Carroll

Tanya is a native of Natchez, where she currently resides.

She is the wife of James Carroll. Tanya is also the daughter of the late Ida Ligon Bassett.

She is the mother of five children, Anthony Jr., Ashlee, Antione, Travonta, and Asonta; three step-children; three Godchildren, and the grandmother of ten grandchildren.

Tanya is a graduate of North Natchez High School Class of 1989.

She also attended Texas Southern University.

Tanya is the owner and chief creative manager of a premier southern event planning organization, Tweezy’s Creations LLC, named in honor of her son Antoine “Tweezy.”

She is also the CEO and owner of “Classy Closet by Tanya.”

She is also the president of “Grieving Mothers and Others.”

Her hobbies include spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

She also enjoys meeting new people and helping others.

Duchess Tamika Mcnealy

Tamika McNealy is a lifetime resident of Natchez and the proud mother of three sons, Tylen, Tristan, and Jreymarcius.

She is the daughter of Jacqueline McNealy and the late Kelvin “Cox” Smith.

Tamika is employed as a kindergarten teacher at Ferriday Lower Elementary School.

Tamika is a proud graduate of Natchez High School, Class of 1998, and attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College. She is also a graduate of Alcorn State University.

Tamika is an active member of Daughters of Zion Baptist Church, where she is a member of the Women’s Ministry. She has been a member of Krewe of Mystique for two years.

During her spare time, Tamika enjoys shopping, spending time with family and friends, her companion Keimon, traveling and watching the New Orleans Saints.

Her motto is, “Live each day as if it were your last day because tomorrow is not promised.”

Captain Shawanda Robinson

Shawanda currently resides in Natchez. She is the daughter of Mary Robinson and Josh Whitley. She is the mother of three, Krystal, Kamicia and Kyron.

She is also the proud “Mimi” of Jordan, Kason, Jacolby and Journee.

Shawanda graduated from North Natchez High School in 1989 and continued her education at Copiah Lincoln Jr. College and Alcorn State University.

She attended Richland College in Dallas Texas to become a certified meeting planner.

While living in Dallas for 21 years, Shawanda worked for Richardson Independent Schools until unforeseen health issues brought her back home to Natchez.

Shawanda is one of the four original Founders of the Mystique Krewe of Natchez.

She attends Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, where she directs the food pantry.

She serves as a CASA volunteer for the Adams County Youth Court, directed by Angela Whitley-James. Shawanda’s favorite hobby is spending time with her family and friends.

Shawanda is a team player and believes in treating others the way you want to be treated.