July 10, 1942 – Dec. 17, 2021

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 until 10:40 a.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask upon entering.

David was born on July 10, 1942, to Mary Woods Shivers and Johnny Vantree. He was a high school graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School. David loved basketball and enjoyed watching westerns.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

David leaves to cherish his memories: two brothers, Ezell (Betty) Vantree and Louis Edward Shivers; four nephews, one niece, and a host of other family and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com.