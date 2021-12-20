Delta Charter boys fall to Tensas High at Rayville Tournament

RAYVILLE, La. — Delta Charter School’s varsity boys’ basketball team hung tough with a good Tensas High School team for three quarters last Saturday afternoon at the Rayville Tournament. But much to the dismay of head coach Ronald Ellis, a very young Storm squad somehow fell apart in the fourth quarter and eventually lost to the Panthers 63-43 to finish a dismal 0-3 in tournament play.

“Again, we can’t finish games out. The fourth quarter – I don’t know if it’s being young. Yes, it is being young. Part of immaturity,” Ellis said. “It was a good game the first three quarters. They played with limited turnovers. We took good shots. We played okay.”

Tensas High jumped out to an 18-12 lead on Delta Charter after one quarter of play, but the Storm responded by outscoring the Panthers 15-11 in the second quarter to trail by just two points, 29-27, going into halftime.

The Panthers answered with yet another 18-12 advantage, this time in the third quarter to give them an eight-point lead, 47-39, at the end of that quarter. Then came the fourth quarter and the Storm showed its inexperience as it scored just four points while the Panthers put up 16 points.

“We just don’t have the poise. They (Tensas High) played the same press and the same defense the whole game,” Ellis said. “Everyone wants to take quick shots. We need a leader, a consistent leader. It ain’t there yet, but it’s coming.”

Ronald Ellis Jr. led the Storm in scoring with 13 points and Jalen Watson finished with 10 points. Jestin Garrison and Kenneth Roberts added seven points apiece.

Delta Charter (5-7) will travel to Alexandria, La. to take on Peabody Magnet High School Monday night and then will hit the road to Tallulah, La. take on Madison Parish High School Tuesday night.