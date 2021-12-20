Aug. 17, 1933 – Dec. 15, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral service for Dorothy Mae Knight, will be Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Zion #1 Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Dr. Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating. The burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral home from 3 until 5 p.m. and Thursday at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. Masks are required.

Dorothy Mae was born on Aug. 17, 1933, to Joseph and Martha Thornton. She attended Brumfield High School. At a young age, she met and married Willie Knight, Jr. Through this union, they were blessed with ten children. She was a member of New Zion #1 Baptist Church where she served as an usher for many years.

Dorothy Mae was a retired caregiver. When not caring for others, she enjoyed needlework, word puzzles, socializing and dancing. She absolutely loved cooking and spending time with her children and the neighborhood children.

Waiting to welcome her to her eternal home are her parents; husband and brothers, Robert and Eugene Thornton.

She leaves to continue her legacy, six sons, Harrison (Janice) Knight, Gary (Mayjean) Knight, and Carl Knight all of Natchez, Mississippi, Willie Knight, III of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Danny (Sharonda) Knight of Decatur, Illinois, and Paul (Karen) Knight of Cedar Hill, Texas; four daughters, Barbara (Randolph) Spears and Lisa Anderson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Carolyn (Lewis) Jones of Cedar Hill, Texas, and Linda (Michael) Calcote of Natchez, Mississippi; one devoted sister, Shirley Hicks of Toledo, Ohio; twenty-nine grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.