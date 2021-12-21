Court Case Conclusions: Dec. 22, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 10-16:

Travon Lyles charged with felonious child abuse. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2:

Hunter Bailey charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Robert Galmore charged with two counts of burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jordan Knight charged with possession of stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Cornelius Hayes charged with two counts of possession of/receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Cornelius Hayes charged with two counts of burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jordan Knight charged with two counts of burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jordan Knight charged with two counts of possession of/receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Robert Galmore charged with two counts of possession of/receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Cass Thurman charged with two counts of burglary – breaking and entering. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

George Smith charged with aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

George Derrick Smith charged with possession of marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

George Derrick Smith charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

George Derrick Smith charged with possession of ecstasy with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury

George Derrick Smith charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tayshon Holmes charged with murder. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, Dec. 7:

Carlos Smith pleaded guilty to burglary of an automobile in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to seven years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, with four years to serve and three years suspended to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision. The defendant must receive long-term intensive therapeutic drug treatment and rehabilitation by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and successful complete the program before release. The sentence shall run concurrently with the sentence in Adams County Cause No. 21-KR-0063-B. Must pay restitution in the amount of $900.00 to Davina Williams, all court costs, and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution feel. The fines and fees are to be paid over the three years the defendant is on post-release supervision.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Dec. 15:

Robert Earl Bailey, 71, charged with disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Case remanded to files.

Rhet Caden McDonald, 19, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $648.75.

Williams Gage Myers, 29, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Joseph Wade Yarber, 32, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, Dec. 14:

Jeremy Jermaine Ealey, 36, charged with malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Vernon Tenner, 46, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tyrone Williams, 21, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jarvanti Keyon Doss, 24, charged with weapons – felon carrying a concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Khadijah Isiah Mosby, 28, charged with weapons – felon carrying a concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Khadijah Isiah Mosby, 28, charged with shooting into a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Khadijah Isiah Mosby, 28, charged with shooting into a vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.) Case bound over to a grand jury.

Khadijah Isiah Mosby, 28, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Case remanded to files pending felony cases.

Johnny Yearby Jr., 46, charged with credit cards; use to obtain things of value/to operate ATM with intent to defraud. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Johnny Yearby Jr., 46, charged with kidnapping. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Johnny Yearby Jr., 46, charged with robbery; threat to injure person or relative at another time. Case bound over to a grand jury.