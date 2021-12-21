Courthouse Records: Dec. 22, 2021

Adams County

Dec. 10-16

Civil suits:

Estate of Jannie McClain Murphy.

Guardianship of Elbert Glen Goldman.

Estate of J.C. Smith.

Estate of Juanita Robinson.

Estate of Doris Brown.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Edward Lee Shropshire, 60, Natchez to Mattie Arlene Holmes, 58, Natchez.

Roderick La’Shaun Brady, 31, Natchez to Kandi Chantinece Frye, 26, Natchez.

Jacob Aaron Martin, 27, Ferriday, La. to Abby Danelle Chalmers, 26, Vidalia, La.

Nathaniel Jasper Simmons, 30, Natchez to Alexandra Megan Gentry, 29, Natchez.

Roland Joseph Louque III, 67, Lafayette, La. to Danielle Jeanne Moss, 53, Lafayette, La.

Kedrick Lamar Morales, 46, Natchez to Jardana Ruth Brice, 47, Natchez.

Gregory Lee Blair, 48, Ferriday, La. to Celenda La’Trese Burton (Fountain), 48, Natchez.

Andrew Joseph David’, 33, Natchez to Sidney Kay McLeod, 30, Natchez.

Weston Michael Wigginton, 31, Decatur, Ill. to Terri Elizabeth Campbell, 24, Decatur, Ill.

Deed transactions:

Dec. 9-15

Catherine H. Herrod to Scott G. Lusher and Laura B. Lusher, lot 12 The Trees Subdivision (Second Development).

Texada, LLC to Randall Lamar Smith and Helen Moss Smith, land commencing at a point on the northerly side or line of Washington Street.

Texada, LLC to Randall Lamar Smith and Helen Moss Smith, land beginning at a point on the westerly side or line of South Wall Street.

Van C. Voss to Van C. Voss and Jennifer P. Voss, that 4.16 acre tract, portion of lot 3 Solitary Valley Plantation.

Christopher Breckenridge Todd and Frederick David Todd to Alvin Garrison, land commencing at a point on the westerly line of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Tabitha M. Wroten to TMW Rental Properties, LLC, lot 15 of the “Ruth Smith Lots – Second Addition”.

Leona L. Hunt to Mark Case, land commencing at a point on the westerly line of North Rankin Street.

Nick A. Rushing to Devon Harper, land beginning at the southwest corner of the “Addition to Ridgeland Lots”.

Bessie W. Leake to Seeds of Change Resource Foundation, lots 3 and 37 both in Block No. 3 of the Maury Tract.

Vandy N. Nguyen and Huong Thi Nguyen to Douglas Mazique, lot 46 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Evelyn Jackson and Ray Jackson to Monique L. McGriff, lot 2 Highland Subdivision 1.

James A. Clark to Terry Gooden, lot 20 Crown Court Subdivision.

David D. Smith to Black Jack Holdings, LLC, lot 6 Bingaman Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Carolyn L. Ridley and Leon Ridley III to Tracee Xernona Smith and Phyllis Morris, lot 3 of Block C Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Dec. 9-15

Scott G. Lusher and Laura B. Lusher to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 12 The Trees Subdivision (Second Development).

Van C. Voss and Jennifer P. Voss to Wells Fargo Bank, that 4.16 acre tract, portion of lot 3 Solitary Valley Plantation.

Seeds of Change Resource Foundation to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lots 3 and 37 both in Block No. 3 of the Maury Tract.

C&C Land & Development, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land from the northwest corner of a 165.0 acre tract, portion of Point Plantation.

Douglas Mazique to Untied Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 46 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

John Thomas Jennings and Presley Taylor Jennings to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 177 Beau Pré Country Club Development Villas.

Quincy Christopher Hinson and Michelle Lee Hinson to United Mississippi Bank, 16.0 acres and 15.5 acres, more or less, and being that part of Woodlands Plantation.

Quincy Christopher Hinson and Michelle Lee Bumgardner Hinson to United Mississippi Bank, 11.24 acres, more or less, being a part of Woodlands Plantation.

Terry Gooden to USDA Rural Housing Services, lot 20 Crown Court Subdivision.

Ken Rogers to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 29 Fatherland Acres (Fourth Development).

Tracee Xernona Smith and Phyllis Morris to Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc., lot 3 of Block C Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

David A. McLeod and Sandy McLeod to Home Point Financial Corporation, land starting at the northwesterly corner of a portion of Elgin Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Dec. 16

Civil cases:

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jabari Thompson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Latalia Terrell.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Joseph Rollins.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Terrance White.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Cameron Woods.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Angela Angeles.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Terrell Chatman.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Kim Davis.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Lewanda Dunlap.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Demarcus Hackett.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Shaquila Jones.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Nathan Latimer.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Brandon Mercer.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Erick Redden.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Darrell Ross.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Evan Green.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Shawn Sullivan.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Charlestin Beckem.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Decarla Blanton.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Kimberly Hutchins.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Theresa Irving.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Krystal Robinson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Breouna Smoot.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Rickeita Washington.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Codaja Williams.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jessie Arbuthnot.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Freddie Battiste.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jennifer Brown.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Cheryl Clark.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Sandra Earl.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Rachel Edmonds.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tiffany Minor.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Juanita Rainey.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Domonicka Smith.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Lakeisha Washington.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Montia Thompson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Christen West.

Concordia Parish

Dec. 10-16

Civil suits:

State of Louisiana v. James Johnson.

Janeiqua Swanson v. James Johnson.

Brianna Farmer v. Travon Thompson.

State of Louisiana v. Travon Thompson.

Mellisa K. Chevallier v. Allstate Insurance Company.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Olli M. Brooks A/K/A Olli Mae Brooks.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Marilyn L. Brown A/K/A Marilyn Louise Brown.

James Leroy Anderson v. Shana Skipper.

Succession of Marcus Preston Calhoun.

Bryan Reid v. Leslie Reid. (Protective Order)

Veronica Paul Smith v. Jeremy Smith (Petition)

Succession of Tonya Campbell.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Paul D. Hammett.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

James Lawrence Clayton III, 46, Clayton to Alvaro Luis Rivas Pomares, 37, Clayton.

Charles Jeffery McMahon, 53, Vidalia to Cheryl Lynn Knapik, 53, Vidalia.

Paul Reed Cupstid, 21, Ridgecrest to Ahlonna Ann King, 19, Monterey.

Deed transactions:

Vernon Dwight Vanier to Wanda Sue Bruit Vanier, lots 147 and 148 Belle Grove Subdivision, Third Development.

HAS LTD No. 2, LLC to Syrah Technologies, LLC, a 13.22 acre tract of Whitehall Plantation.

Stricklin & Porter Land, LLC to Richard K. Roth, lot 23 Taconey Subdivision.

Edward B. Tucker and Marqueita Marie Tucker to Caley Tucker, lot 78 Second Lattimore Subdivision.

Madeline Booker Carter to Tosspon Investment Properties, LLC, lot 61 Smith Addition.

Mortgages:

Windell Millicks and Rose Ann McCoy Millicks to Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC, lot M2 of Block No. 116 Gregory Addition.

Donald R. Willard and Frances Jo Willard to GMFS, LLC, a 1.10 acre tract of lot 4 Southwind Subdivision.

Caley Tucker to GMFS, LLC, lot 78 Second Lattimore Subdivision.