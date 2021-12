Jan. 30, 1955 – Dec. 20, 2021

Funeral services for Sandra Kaye Matuszak, 66, of Jonesville, LA, who passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home, will be held at Lismore Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ken Gilmore officiating. Interment will follow at Lismore Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.