FAYETTE – Services for Tom Hudson, 79, of Fayette, MS, who died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Courtyard Rehab in McComb, will be held at Hollywood Baptist Church in Fayette, on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 12 p.m. with the Rev. E.E. Colenberg, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at the Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 from 11 until 12 p.m. at the church.