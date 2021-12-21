Wanda Egloff Mulvihill

May 6, 1926 – Dec. 20, 2021

NATCHEZ – Wanda Mulvihill, fondly nicknamed the Hat Lady by her friends, at age 95, died Dec. 20 in New Roads, LA, after a brief illness with her caregivers in attendance.

She was born in Sicily Island to Bertha Hoots Egloff and Joseph Herbert Egloff May 6, 1926. She married Michael Joseph Mulvihill in 1944 and resided in Natchez, MS for over 70 years. She was a faithful member of St. Mary Basilica.

She was preceded in death by her parents and eleven siblings; her husband and two of her children, Mary Celina Mulvihill Partridge and Michael Joseph Mulvihill, Jr.; son in law, John Ward; and many nieces and nephews.

She is survived by two daughters, Louise Mulvihill Ward, and Margaret Mulvihill Jarreau (John Ricky Jarreau); grandchildren, Wanda Ward Sellers, Maggie Ward, Robin Catherine Partridge Mixon, Melanie Anne Partridge Benson, (Byron), Leanne Ratcliff Honeycutt, Charles Michael Ratcliff (Allison Wascom Ratcliff). Also, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Basilica.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at laidfh.com.