Crime reports: Dec. 22, 2021
Published 5:03 am Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Monday
Dewey McGee, 72, 824 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.
Arrests — Sunday
Kimberly Richardson Crum, 36, 32 Maplewood Lane, Natchez, on charge of contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a minor. No bond set.
Rogers Clay Miles III, 27, 2139 South Greensburg Road, Liberty, on charge of controlled substance: illegal possession. No bond set.
Adolph Glasper, 52, 702 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.
Georgia Irene Chatman, 34, 300 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.
Williesha Laquanda Williams, 29, 609 Maple Street, Natchez, on charge of false pretenses. No bond set.
Arrests — Saturday
Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 29, 2901 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.
Arrests — Friday
Trayvon White, 20, 411 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of false information or identification to law enforcement officer. Bond set at $500.00.
William Cody McCarty, 30, 24 Nations Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $550.00 on first count and $750.00 on second count.
Reports — Monday
Disturbance on Watts Avenue.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.
Three false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Dog problem on Claiborne Street.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
False alarm on Ivy Lane.
Disturbance on North Union Street.
Disturbance on Watts Avenue.
Disturbance on Leaf Street.
Traffic stop on Front Street.
Traffic stop on Peachtree Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Threats on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Reports — Saturday
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Theft on St. Catherine Street.
Breaking and entering on Williams Street.
Intelligence report on East Oak Street.
Malicious mischief on North Rankin Street.
Petit larceny on Linden Drive.
Accident on Canal Street.
Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Threats on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Fight in progress on Devereux Drive.
Hit and run on Homochitto Street.
Harassment on Roundale Street.
Disturbing the peace on Canal Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Saturday
Kenyon Terrell Carter, 39, 230 Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and driving while license suspended. Released on $1,000 bond.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop at Donut Shop.
Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.
Traffic stop on State Street/Pearl Street.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Steam Plant Road.
Theft on Morgantown Road.
Civil matter on Brooklyn Drive.
False alarm on Myrtle Drive.
Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.
Malicious mischief on Winola Drive.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Accident on Morgantown Road.
Reports — Saturday
Theft on Burnes Street.
Theft on Eagles Nest Road.
Theft on Canebreak Court.
Civil matter on Mississippi State Highway 553.
Traffic stop on Cade Street.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street/Sprint Mart.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Dylan Savioe, 20,1042 Belair Cove, Ville Plate, on possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Jalyrious Green, 18, 200 Kyle Road, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Arrests — Saturday
Dennis M. Forman, 65, 11887 E. Fair Oak, Baton Rouge, on charges of DWI 1st offense, speeding.
Woods C. Lindsey, 31, 106 Pecan Street, Ridgecrest, on bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrests — Friday
Elby Merck, 42, 7715 Louisiana 129, Monterey, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Reports — Sunday
Medical call on Maple Street
Miscellaneous call on Poole Road
Unwanted person on Rabb Road
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Welfare check on Boggy Bayou Road
Medical call on Pear Street
Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle
Miscellaneous call on Fisherman Drive
Miscellaneous call on Fisherman Drive
Miscellaneous call on Donald Drive
Medical call on Azalea Street
Auto Accident on US84
Miscellaneous call on Miranda Drive
Reports — Saturday
Suspicious person on Vidalia Drive
Missing person on Belle Grove Circle
Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle
Auto Accident on US84
Medical call on Harbor Road
Disturbance on 5th Street
Disturbance on EE Wallace Boulevard
Fire on Arlington Avenue
Disturbance on Eagle Road
Fire on Lee Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Spruce Street
Auto accident on US84
Disturbance on Concordia Drive
Medical call on Miller Street
Miscellaneous call on Orange Street
911 call on 5th Street
Disturbance on Myrtle Street
Medical call on Elm Street
Medical call on Mimosa Drive
Medical call on Louisiana 15
Alarms on US84
Reports — Friday
Loose horses on US84
Loose horses on Sycamore Street
Medical call on Louisiana 909
Medical call on Peach Street
Auto accident on US84
Disturbance on Riverbend Avenue
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Medical call on Front Street
Reckless driving on Rabb Road
Suspicious person on Louisiana 129
Fire on Peach Street
Medical call on 2nd Street
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Miscellaneous call on Logan Sewell Drive
Unwanted person on Crestview Drive
Unwanted person on Stephens Road
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Disturbance on Moose Lodge Road
Disturbance on Mitchell Road
Reckless driving on US84
Auto accident in Natchez
Medical call on Hammett Addition Circle