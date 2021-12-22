Crime reports: Dec. 22, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Dewey McGee, 72, 824 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Kimberly Richardson Crum, 36, 32 Maplewood Lane, Natchez, on charge of contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a minor. No bond set.

Rogers Clay Miles III, 27, 2139 South Greensburg Road, Liberty, on charge of controlled substance: illegal possession. No bond set.

Adolph Glasper, 52, 702 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Georgia Irene Chatman, 34, 300 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Williesha Laquanda Williams, 29, 609 Maple Street, Natchez, on charge of false pretenses. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 29, 2901 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Trayvon White, 20, 411 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of false information or identification to law enforcement officer. Bond set at $500.00.

William Cody McCarty, 30, 24 Nations Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $550.00 on first count and $750.00 on second count.

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Claiborne Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Ivy Lane.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Disturbance on Leaf Street.

Traffic stop on Front Street.

Traffic stop on Peachtree Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Theft on St. Catherine Street.

Breaking and entering on Williams Street.

Intelligence report on East Oak Street.

Malicious mischief on North Rankin Street.

Petit larceny on Linden Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fight in progress on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on Homochitto Street.

Harassment on Roundale Street.

Disturbing the peace on Canal Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Kenyon Terrell Carter, 39, 230 Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and driving while license suspended. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop at Donut Shop.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on State Street/Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Steam Plant Road.

Theft on Morgantown Road.

Civil matter on Brooklyn Drive.

False alarm on Myrtle Drive.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Malicious mischief on Winola Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Saturday

Theft on Burnes Street.

Theft on Eagles Nest Road.

Theft on Canebreak Court.

Civil matter on Mississippi State Highway 553.

Traffic stop on Cade Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street/Sprint Mart.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Dylan Savioe, 20,1042 Belair Cove, Ville Plate, on possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Jalyrious Green, 18, 200 Kyle Road, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Arrests — Saturday

Dennis M. Forman, 65, 11887 E. Fair Oak, Baton Rouge, on charges of DWI 1st offense, speeding.

Woods C. Lindsey, 31, 106 Pecan Street, Ridgecrest, on bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrests — Friday

Elby Merck, 42, 7715 Louisiana 129, Monterey, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on Maple Street

Miscellaneous call on Poole Road

Unwanted person on Rabb Road

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Welfare check on Boggy Bayou Road

Medical call on Pear Street

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Miscellaneous call on Fisherman Drive

Miscellaneous call on Fisherman Drive

Miscellaneous call on Donald Drive

Medical call on Azalea Street

Auto Accident on US84

Miscellaneous call on Miranda Drive

Reports — Saturday

Suspicious person on Vidalia Drive

Missing person on Belle Grove Circle

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle

Auto Accident on US84

Medical call on Harbor Road

Disturbance on 5th Street

Disturbance on EE Wallace Boulevard

Fire on Arlington Avenue

Disturbance on Eagle Road

Fire on Lee Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Spruce Street

Auto accident on US84

Disturbance on Concordia Drive

Medical call on Miller Street

Miscellaneous call on Orange Street

911 call on 5th Street

Disturbance on Myrtle Street

Medical call on Elm Street

Medical call on Mimosa Drive

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Alarms on US84

Reports — Friday

Loose horses on US84

Loose horses on Sycamore Street

Medical call on Louisiana 909

Medical call on Peach Street

Auto accident on US84

Disturbance on Riverbend Avenue

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Medical call on Front Street

Reckless driving on Rabb Road

Suspicious person on Louisiana 129

Fire on Peach Street

Medical call on 2nd Street

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on Logan Sewell Drive

Unwanted person on Crestview Drive

Unwanted person on Stephens Road

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Disturbance on Moose Lodge Road

Disturbance on Mitchell Road

Reckless driving on US84

Auto accident in Natchez

Medical call on Hammett Addition Circle