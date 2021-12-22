Donations made to Children’s Christmas Tree Fund

NATCHEZ — Donations are being made now to the Children’s Christmas Tree Fund, which has worked since 1901 to make certain all Natchez children experience the joy of Christmas.

Donations to the Children’s Christmas Tree Fund include:

–Chester Newt Willis.

–Carolyn Eidt.

–Margee and Collins Wohner.

–Carol Anne Blitzer in memory of Bea, Marty and Frances Nathanson.

–Mary Estelle Sanguinetti in memory of Pat and Alyce Puderer.

–Mary Estelle Sanguinetti in memory of John and Doris Sanguinetti.

–Johnny Thornton in memory of Bennie and Merle Thornton.

–Johnny Thornton in memory of Curtis and Ruby Cowart.

–Melinda and Ben Yarbrough

–Amanda and Benny Jeansonne in memory of Bennett Michael Jeansonne Jr.

–Ruth and James Coy in honor of Daniel, JT, Mac, Bond and Britton Coy.

–Pamelia Fowler in memory of Robert Baker Valentine.

–Anna Bowie in memory of Robert Baker Valentine.

–Margaret Roy in memory of Robert Baker Valentine.

–Sissy Couvillon in memory of Robert Baker Valentine.

–Carolyn Krueger.

–Dr. Adrian M. Simm in memory of Robert Baker Valentine.

–Donna and Kevin Smith.

–Charlotte and Johnny Byrne.

–Henry and Patrick Burns.

–Charles and Cora Wright in memory of Patsy Weeks and Evelyn Davis.

–Gwen H. McKinney in memory of Roy McKinney.

–Phil and George Ann Hale in memory of Braxton Hale, Tallyn Fayard, Victoria Fayard, Londyn Pigg, Harley Pigg and Camden Pigg.

–Karen Callon, in memory of Fred Callon.

–Amy, Heather, Lindsey and Lauren, in memory of Mom and Granddaddy Gay.

–Jan Griffey, in memory of James Ernest “Jim” Griffey.

The Children’s Christmas Tree Fund is a non-profit group, which collects money to purchase gifts for Natchez children in need. Donations may be sent to the Christmas Tree Fund, P.O. Box 1082, Natchez, MS, 39120, or they can be brought to The Natchez Democrat office at 503 N. Canal St., Natchez.

Donations can also be made through Venmo to @JohnR-Junkin.