Vikings fall to Panthers

VIDALIA — The up-and-down season for the Vidalia High School Vikings continued Tuesday night as they lost at home to the Tensas High School Panthers 52-40.

Trenton Davis led Vidalia with 13 points while Sema’J Hayes scored 10 points and Chris Brooks chipped in with eight points.

Vidalia (4-4) will look to rebound from that loss as the Vikings will play at the Sicily Island Tournament next week. They take on Delta Charter School at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, tournament host Sicily Island High School at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, and Madison Parish High School at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Efforts to get in contact with Vikings head coach Damus Smith early Wednesday afternoon for comments were unsuccessful.

Tensas High girls 54, Vidalia 16

VIDALIA — The Vidalia High School Lady Vikings remained winless on the season as they lost to the Tensas High School Lady Panthers 54-16 Tuesday night.

Vidalia hung tough with a more experienced Tensas High team and was only down 12-7 after one quarter of play. But the Lady Panthers pulled away from the Lady Vikings thanks to a 14-2 advantage in the second quarter and a 17-2 edge in the third quarter that gave them a commanding 43-11 lead.

“We just have to be more cohesive as a team and become comfortable with each other and listen to each other,” Lady Vikings head coach Tema Larry said. “Things like that take teamwork.”

Vidalia was led by Kirstin Grove with six points and Jakala Green with four points. Tensas High was led by J. Bass with a game-high 22 points while S. Edwards and K. Jackson had 10 points apiece.

“Most of our players are new. They’ve never played. They’ll get it,” Larry said. “Even in the losing, there’s always lessons to learn. No matter what, I still believe in my girls. I do. As soon as they realize that, there’ll be no stopping them.”

Vidalia (0-8) plays three games at the Sicily Island Tournament next week. The Lady Vikings will face off with Block High School at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Madison Parish High School at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and tournament host Sicily Island High School at 11 a.m. Thursday.