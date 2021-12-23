Alcorn earns Halbrook award for fourth consecutive year

LORMAN, Miss. – Alcorn State University received the David M. Halbrook (traveling) trophy in the men’s division from the Mississippi Association of Colleges and Universities (MAC) for its achievement in posting the highest percentage of graduating student athletes, marking the fourth consecutive year it has earned the distinction.

“Receiving the Halbrook Award is an outstanding recognition of the hard work and efforts of Alcorn’s student-athletes,” said Cyrus Russ, interim director of athletics. “This recognition represents the dedicated efforts of Alcorn’s athletic staff, faculty, academic counselors and the Alcorn community that work collaboratively to ensure student athlete success.”

In addition to the Halbrook trophy, student-athletes Jarius Colley and Kiana Allen were recognized with the David M. Halbrook Certificate Award for Academic Achievement Among Athletes. The individual honors are given to student-athletes who excel in academics, leadership, and service.

Colley is a junior infielder from Biloxi and is studying Agriculture Business. Allen is a junior jumper for the track and field team from Boynton Beach, Florida. She is studying Biology with a concentration in pre-medicine.

The Halbrook Award for Academic Achievement Among Athletes was established in 1984 as a result of the passage of House Concurrent Resolution No. 88. The awards program is made possible through endowments from former Representative David M. Halbrook of Belzoni and his brothers, John C. and James G. Halbrook of Belzoni and J. A. Halbrook of Beaumont, Texas, in honor of their parents, John C. and Ernestine McCall Halbrook.