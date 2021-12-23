Concordia Bank Shop Til You Drop winners earn gift cards

Published 11:06 am Thursday, December 23, 2021

By Jan Griffey

Winners of the Concordia Bank Shop Til You Drop promotion in The Natchez Democrat gather for a photo as they pick up their gift cards to participating merchants, including Rushing Boots, Katie’s Ladies, Oakwood Media, The Painted Petal and Riva Chic. From left are winners Terry Estes, Kimberlee Pernell, Shirley Petkovsek, contest sponsor Scott McLemore of Concordia Bank, Alaina Clark and Kathy King. (Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Democrat) 

Winners of the Concordia Bank Shop Til You Drop contest in The Natchez Democrat picked up their gift card prizes on Wednesday.

Ten winners were chosen at random from among thousands of entries in the online contest. The winners earned gift cards from the savvy businesses who participated in the holiday promotion.

Continue to read The Natchez Democrat in print and online for more opportunities to win reader contests.

Winners in the Concordia Bank Shop Til You Drop contest were Alaina Clark, Kay Franks, Kimberlee Pernell, Terry Estes, Delia Bryan, Kathy King, Angel Lindsey, Shirley Petkovsek, Aileen Penton and Caurie Norris.

More News

SANTA, AGAIN: Hawkins dons the hat for second year

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ferriday High’s good citizen recipient dreams of life in Las Vegas

Natchez man convicted in 2018 fatal club shooting in Jonesville

Syrah Resources inks agreement  to supply battery material for Tesla

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What do you enjoy most about Christmas?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...