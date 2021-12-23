Crime Reports: Dec. 23, 2021
Published 5:08 am Thursday, December 23, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Tiffany Jaynae Perkins, 27, 21 Fourth Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $202.00.
David Lionel Anderson, 31, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault – domestic violence, simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any of the charges.
Arrests — Monday
Daquiria Venicha Hunt, 29, 601 Old Washington Road, on charge of one felony count of uttering a forgery and one misdemeanor count of uttering a forgery. No bond set on either count.
Mark Anthony Shillak, 25, 144 Mount Carmel Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $548.75.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Peachtree Drive.
Traffic stop at Parkway.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.
Reports — Tuesday
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on McNeely Road.
Traffic stop on Bishop Street.
False alarm on Watts Avenue.
Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Horseshoe Circle.
Harassment on Linton Avenue.
Accident on Wall Street.
Simple assault on Virginia Avenue.
Reports — Monday
False alarm on South Pearl Street.
Harassment on Old Washington Road.
Accident on Morgantown Road.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Fraud/false pretense on South Shields Lane.
Unauthorized use on Park Place.
Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.
False alarm on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Cemetery Road.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Bryson Maurico Wallace, 25, 2734 Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine. Released on $75,000 bond.
Arrests — Tuesday
Laquanda Tameka Lewis, 40, 144 North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny. Released on $10,000 bond.
Logan Matthew McCurdy, 36, 1 Gregory Circle, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine. Released on $5,000 bond.
Delronta Odell Tyler, 20, 2757 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Released on $1,000 bond.
Arrests — Monday
Gregory Charles Rose, 46, 32 Fieldview Drive, Roxie, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.
Valerie Renee Selmon, 54, 104 East Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of false reporting of a crime. Held without bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Juvenile problem on Phillip West Road.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Reports — Tuesday
False alarm on Dixie Drive.
Warrant/affidavit on North Shields Lane.
Fraud/false pretense on West Kirby Street.
Warrant/affidavit on Gregory Circle.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Malicious mischief on Parkway Drive.
Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Reports — Monday
Loose livestock on Stardust Road.
Harassment on State Street.
Unwanted subject on Stardust Road.
Malicious mischief on Phillip West Road.
Intelligence report on Cindy Lane.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Theft on Deer Lake Road.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Reports — Monday
Drug law violation on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Ames Road
Medical call on Stephens Road
Auto accident on Louisiana 65
Medical call on Margaret Circle
Theft on Carter Street
Theft on Carter street
Miscellaneous call at Pac Man
Miscellaneous call on Stephens Road
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Clinton Street
Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Medical call on Ferriday Drive
Welfare Check on Cowan Street
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Margaret Circle