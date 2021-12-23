Keith Russell Mason

Nov. 14, 1955 – Dec. 17, 2021

Keith, born Nov. 14, 1955, – a lover of music and a friend to all – died Dec. 17, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez hospital surrounded by his loving family members. He was 66 years old. Keith was the happiest playing bass guitar with his band members and being with his family and friends.

Mr. Mason was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Elaine Kyzar Mason and parents, Jessie Lloyd Mason and Winnie Faye Mason of Natchez, MS.

Keith was a loving father to his daughter, Amanda Faye Mason of Vancleave, MS, and son, David William Monk of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by three brothers, Don Mason and wife, Beth, Buddy Mason and wife, Shara, and Mike Lambert and wife, Judy; two sisters, Connie Mason and Marcia Fly and husband, Bobby; two grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews, and special friends, Larry Boland and David Milton.

We wish to extend a special thanks to Bill Jones Dozer Inc., his Dozer work family, AMR, and the doctor and nursing staff at Merit Health Natchez. We would also to thank Pastor Phillip Watts.

In lieu of flowers, Keith would love for any memorials to be made to the Baptist Children’s Home in Jackson, MS.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

