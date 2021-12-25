Oct. 20, 1949 – Dec. 17, 2021

Funeral Services for Viola Williams, 72, of Natchez, MS, who died December 17, 2021, will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev.Cedric Ledlow, officiating.

Burial will follow at Jerusalem II Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be on Monday, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. @ Bateaste Memorial Funeral Service Chapel. Social distancing and mask are required.

Online condolences can be send to www.bateastememorial.com