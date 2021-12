Jan. 18, 1927 – Dec. 21, 2021

NATCHEZ — Susie Lee Dawson Trask Washington, 94, of Natchez, MS, formerly of Woodville, MS, passed peacefully, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, surrounded by family. Final arrangements are entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home. A walk-through only visitation will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, from 4 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Beulah M.B. Church, Natchez, MS, officiated by Pastor Jonathan Hargrave. Mask and social distancing are required. Interment will follow in the Natchez National Cemetery.

Susie was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Lessley, MS, the year of the great Mississippi flood, to the late Vincent Dawson and Annie Bell Cage Prater. Her greatest joy was God, family, church, friends, especially her children, grand and great grandchildren.

Mother Susie Lee Washington was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Robert “Mumpsy” Trask and L.G. Washington; children, Isola and Kennedy Trask; grandfathers, Brady Dawson and Artee Prater; grandmothers, Mary Cage Golden and Luberta Poole Lemon and grandson, Joshua L. Trask Sr.

She is Survived by Sons, John (Savannah) Trask, William Trask and Ernest (Joyce) Trask; daughters, Luberda Trask (Robert) Morgan and Brenda A. Trask; Aunt, Ollie Mae Cage Brady; grandchildren, Benjamin (Rose) Trask, Tyrone B. (Gwanetta) Trask-Briggs, Veronica (Mack) Julion, Kiwania (William), Yterial Monique Trask, Conswella Madison, Natasha M. Morgan, Roberta A. Morgan, Ernest Trask, Jr., Tiffany N. (Clarence) Jackson, Lamethia R. Trask, Marquis Guyton, Riley Trask, Robert T. (Jasmine) Trask; great grandchildren, Danneise Trask, Joshua Trask, Natasha Trask, Makayia Julion, Mariyah Julion, Williams Jr., Douglas D. Mazique, Justin Cade, Deiah L. Quimby, Darrius Cade, Asia Trask, Steven R. Knight Jr., Joshua L. Trask, Jr., Dortae J. Ross, Alexus M. Kellerman, Trestan Briggs, Brandon Briggs, Jamethia L. Trask, Alexis Rose Cade, Sheria L. Trask, Justin L. Trask; great-great grandchildren, Devon and Amari and special Cousin, Shirley Riley Washington.