Two cars burn in separate incidents near downtown early Monday morning

NATCHEZ — Two car fires near downtown Natchez in the early morning hours of Monday do not seem to be related, said Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington.

One fire occurred on Prince Street at about 3 a.m. The other occurred about 30 minutes later at the corner of Madison and Union streets.

Arrington said the fires are being investigated, but his department has found nothing suspicious about either.

“We didn’t see anything suspicious and neither owner indicated there was anything suspicious about it. One car was so badly burned upon arrival, we were unable to tell anything,” he said. “The second vehicle, the fire was in the engine compartment. With it being there, more often than not, that is a mechanical issue. Someone would have had to pry that area of the vehicle open and we saw no evidence of that.”

Nonetheless, Arrington said the two fires will be investigated.

“Other than the timing is a bit awkward, right now we have nothing to relate the two incidents.”